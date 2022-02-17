Family heirlooms are wonderful primary sources of family history and are something that many of us have and treasure. But how can you care for your items the same way museums care for their artifacts? It’s easier than you think.
Did you know that cardboard and wood often emit acids and chemicals that can transfer to your items? Museums use acid-free materials, from boxes to tissue paper, to safely store their artifacts. Acid-free means that the material is stable and will not off-gas, eventually breaking down and potentially ruining your items. Acid-free materials can be found and ordered online through archival supply stores.
When dealing with paper, there are a few simple items to avoid, and those are tape (even kinds marked as “archival”), paper clips and staples. If you have ever come across old adhesive tape on paper, you know that it yellows, crumbles and leaves a stain. Similarly, paper clips and staples can rust and leave marks. Do not use tape on your documents, remove all metal and either use plastic paper clips or group papers together in acid-free folders.
Have you ever looked through an old photograph album with the self-sticking pages? Chances are the pages have yellowed and aren’t sticky anymore and the photos are at risk of falling out. Look for albums labeled as archival quality, and avoid those with adhesive, magnetic or colored pages.
Many of us have quilts, linens and other treasured textiles. Because antiques can be very fragile, washing should be done sparingly and left to professional conservators. Avoid dry cleaning, as harsh chemicals are often used and can be very damaging. Instead, vacuum your items. Vacuuming is the only method of safe textile cleaning recommended for the non-specialist. Using a vacuum that has a HEPA filter and upholstery brush attachment, vacuum both sides of your item with low suction. If your material has loose strings or is fraying, lay a plastic screen over the material first and vacuum through it.
When storing, it’s best to keep like items together. For example, if you put a piece of leather in a box directly on top of a piece of paper, the oil from the leather could be absorbed by the paper. If you do have to store items made of different materials together, consider wrapping them in acid-free tissue paper, which is not the decorative paper you buy for gift wrapping.
An even easier method than using acid-free tissue paper is to put smaller items in Ziploc or other zippered food-grade storage bags. Ziploc, for example, does not use any polyvinyl chloride. Plastic bags containing PVC will eventually breakdown and off-gas.
For more in-depth information about how to care for your specific items, visit the preservation section of the Library of Congress website at loc.gov/preservation. There is a wealth of material available, from how to deal with mildew and bugs, to where to find conservators and archival supplies.