Many things have been done in the name of progress that seem regrettable, and perhaps the idea that some progress was made at the expense of something being destroyed seems oxymoronic at best. Parking lots, particularly in downtown Sheridan, exist quite often because a structure was demolished.
The parking lot north of the Sheridan County Courthouse exists because the Sheridan Creamery building was torn down. The parking garage used by Bank of the West replaced the Carnegie Library, which served the Sheridan community for several decades. Children of an older generation might recall the likes of Georgia Shovelin, who was one of the librarians there. A water feature where summer fun and water splashes kids of all ages happens where the Sheridan Brewery once canned its lager in yellow tin cans.
Where once guests at the Foster Hotel on Gould Street may have met the proprietor’s husband, Thomas J. Foster, justice of the peace and a former soldier of the confederacy, people can now park if they’re doing business in the area. The large three-story wooden hotel was torn down in the 1960s.
And yet, there are many cases where Sheridan has recognized the value in preserving its history. The Sheridan Inn was saved by Neltje in the 1960s and again spared by the present owners. New life is being breathed into the 118 year old Cady Building, which has served the community as an opera house, city hall, real estate office, restaurant and apartments, among many other things. Trail End, the home of former U.S. senator and ninth governor of Wyoming, John B. Kendrick, was saved through local efforts.
Where passenger trains once arrived carrying vacationers, dudes and travelers riding trains led by Zephyr locomotives, diners can now enjoy a meal and a drink thanks to the dedicated work by the owners of the depot.
The Colonial Dames re-created the Mandel cabin, one of the first structures made by white settlers in the Sheridan area. Inquiring minds can imagine the trapper Dutch Henry using the cabin as he did prior to George Mandel, who later sold it to a young John Loucks. Loucks recounted many of the early days of Sheridan in letters he wrote to the newspaper, which are preserved in various formats.
May is National Historic Preservation Month, and though this is a bit early, but I am of the opinion that preservation should be something considered frequently. There have plenty of things that have been discarded or destroyed because those endowed with the oversight of those items, whether it be buildings, photographs, historical government documents or even letters from family members long gone, chose to dispose of them, often without questioning the value for future generations.
There is an inherent responsibility to preserve the history so that future generations can recall those who went before them. It is imperative we celebrate the structures and historical items that have been preserved and maintained, while recognizing the things we have lost and how those items would continue to educate and benefit the community if they still existed in a form other than memory.