Why is age so sensitive?
This past week, The Sheridan Press honored 20 individuals in the Sheridan County community 40 years and younger who shine as positive examples of citizens in our communities. While chatting among fellow reporters with how to approach the sensitive topic of age in the interview, I pondered: Why do people become so sensitive about age?
I’ve seen almost every generation share sensitivity around their age. Some are too young, others are too old. Some act too old for their age, while others act too young. Others worry they won’t get a job because they’re too young or too old.
Isn’t that a little bonkers?
Every age has its ups and downs. Two-year-olds have earned the worst reputation — “The Terrible 2s” — but in speaking with parents of toddlers, every age between 0 and 5 can be the best or worst year. It just depends on the child.
American culture really hypes up high school and college-age years. In your teens, you gain your first big freedom of driving, voting, gambling and smoking. In your 20s, you gain your second big break with the ability to purchase and imbibe in alcoholic beverages. According to the movie “13 going on 30,” young children believe the 30s are for flirting and thriving.
On the flipside, folks 65 and older are known as those living their “Golden Years.”
So why in the world is everyone worried about age?
In our 20 Under 40 group this year, our oldest is 40 and our youngest is 16. They were chosen for the exact same honor in the exact same year, all for doing incredible things to better our community. We have all age ranges in between, too. There’s at least one person in their teens, 20s, 30s and 40s in our group. That’s not to mention those honored with other accolades throughout the community through school accomplishments or The Hub on Smith’s Keystone Awards.
Guess what? You’re all amazing and your age is perfect. And, it looks good on you!
Flaunt your age and be proud of the years before that brought you to the moment you’re at now. I’m 28 — I celebrated my golden birthday last July and enjoyed it despite a pandemic. I’ll be 29 in exactly 29 days and, while I had been looking forward to being 28 for almost 28 years, I’m excited for what 29 brings. I’ll be just as excited when I’m 39, and 49, and 89 (if I make it; I eat a lot of Kendrick Park ice cream during the summer).
Likewise, I hope you celebrate your age, whatever it is. All ages bring something to the table. Celebrate them all!