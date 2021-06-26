In May, I attended the Impaired Driving Conference sponsored by the Wyoming Transportation Department, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Prevention Action Alliance. The conference brought law enforcement, prosecutors and prevention specialists together from across the state to understand how we can better serve our communities by addressing the issue of impaired driving.
Today, impaired driving does not just refer to alcohol but any substance that alters how a person may act. The new rule is if you feel altered by any substance, you should think twice about driving.
As a prevention specialist, my colleagues and I attended sessions learning about current trends in our schools form our safety resource officers and were able to hear from drug recognition experts across the state about what they are seeing in Wyoming. We were also able to have a frank discussion about DUIs in our communities. There are some people who feel that pursuing a crime like a DUI is a waste of time and resources and that law enforcement targets these types of crimes. Yet, research shows that other crimes (domestic violence, sexual assault, etc.) decrease when the crime of alcohol abuse is addressed.
There are several programs across the state counties have or are implementing to reduce impaired driving. Some cities, including Sheridan have a safe ride program. The Safe Ride program in Sheridan is run by the Sheridan Police Department in collaboration with local liquor establishments, who use the program to make sure patrons return home safely.
The program provides taxi rides home for bar patrons who have had too much to drink. The focus of the program is to get people home safely and keep the citizens of Sheridan safe. The program has expanded significantly and now provides around 400 rides a month.
There are currently about 10 establishments that utilize the program on a regular basis. Any liquor establishment in the city can participate. WYO Rides has joined Sheridan Taxi and started providing the taxi rides. The Safe Rides program runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Look for signage at local establishments or ask your bartender about the program.
There are other cities and counties that have a DUI task force and programs such as 24/7. The 24/7 Sobriety Program is an evidence-based, innovative criminal justice concept with a non-traditional approach to reducing recidivism in crimes that have a nexus to alcohol or drug abuse. This unique program mandates offender sobriety through intensive testing for drug and alcohol use. It allows offenders to remain functioning members of society, free from incarceration — staying with their families and holding down jobs — if they abstain from the use of alcohol and/or drugs for the term of their program. Teton, Sheridan, Fremont, and Campbell counties are currently the only counties in the state with a 24/7 program.
This summer, as we are able to once again join our family and friends to celebrate and give thanks, please remember to be responsible with your alcohol consumption and hold others accountable as well. This fall, it will be 20 years since the Wyoming eight died by a drunk driver. Let us work together to ensure another family and community does not suffer the pain of such a loss. Blessings to you all.