Last month, I attended board member training hosted by the Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College. The training is part of the CVC's “Be the Best Board Member” series, offered bimonthly throughout the year. This session encouraged participants to know their stories of origin. Knowing that the Chamber was turning 108 years old, I thought it would be fitting to re-share some of what we know about our origin story.
Today’s Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce was officially incorporated as the Sheridan Commercial Club March 20, 1913, with George W. Perry at the helm and Harvey Fryberger serving as president of the board from 1913 to 1915. According to the club’s constitution, membership was open to “any citizen of Sheridan County of reputable character” for a dues payment of $1.
But records indicate a group existed as far back as 1895. In that first year, one of the topics centered around problems with the mail route over the mountains. By 1902, the club was drafting its bylaws and electing officers, with a clear statement that the club’s objective was to make the club thoroughly a business organization rather than a social one. Both J.D. Loucks and J.B. Kendrick were members in 1902, along with 25 others.
In 1904, the club took upon itself to raise $900 to buy a site for a state hospital to be erected in Sheridan. In 1912, the organization published an impressive promotional magazine, Sheridan and the Sheridan Country, in which Sheridan was described as “one of the most progressive and promising cities in the West.” Among other things, that magazine listed the businesses in Sheridan at the time, including the Sheridan Commercial Company that still exists today.
Jumping ahead to the 1930s, at which point the organization was called the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce on a consistent basis, a 1934 newspaper article touted the recent accomplishments of the Chamber, which included staging a buffalo hunt for the Crow tribe that was filmed for a movie; successfully defending a 20% reduction in the freight rates of freight coming into Sheridan; instituting a program that fed 22,000 lambs in the Sheridan area; continued activities for air mail and the improvement of the airport; and securing Wyoming and South Dakota approval to extend U.S. Highway 14 from Rapid City to Yellowstone, through Sheridan.
The Chamber added many new programs over the years and in the early '70s had 14 regular volunteer committees and more than 400 members. Today, the organization has five active volunteer committees, more than 700 members and several sought-after programs.
Thank you to Amy and Julie with the CVC for reminding me of the importance of our story of origin. And thank you to the late Janet Shepherd for researching and compiling the Chamber’s history.
Things certainly have changed in the past 108 years, but the Chamber’s primary purpose to stimulate and strengthen the economy of “one of the most progressive and promising cities in the West” remains unchanged.