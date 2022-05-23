Friendships, companionships and partnerships all play vital roles in our lives.
While companionship is necessary at all stages of life, it is said that it is especially important for seniors. Several studies have found friendship has a positive impact on our mental and physical health as we age. Good connections can enhance our immune system and lower our risk of disease by lowering blood pressure, heart rate and cholesterol.
Our metabolism changes as we age, and our bodies require fewer calories. Eating with a friend can help us overcome a loss of appetite and even motivate us to make healthier meal choices. I can honestly say that when I was caregiving for my parents and eating at least one meal a day with them, both my mom and dad had healthier doctor check-ups and enjoyed meal time much more than when they would heat up a can of soup.
Friendships make us happier. Studies have shown older adults who are socially involved with friends, family or activities throughout the week are significantly happier as they age. Spending time with good friends can lead to enhanced self-esteem, reduced stress and a sense of belonging. What a great reason to call one of your friends who may not be getting out as much as they used to.
I try to join a group of caregiver friends who meet for breakfast once a week. It is totally joyful to sit back and watch and listen to these mostly ladies chat up a storm. For some of these people, it is difficult for them to get away from their caregiver lives, but the outing is inspiring for them.
There is a virtual AARP line dancing group that meets once a week, and these people join in from all over the country. One spunky, energetic and very coordinated lady leads the group. People are in their own homes but can virtually see others, and it’s amazing to see the friendships that have grown out of the virtual dance class. Join the free AARP Virtual Fitness Line Dancing at wyomingaarp.org.
Friendships are reciprocal. Not only do you profit from a friendship in terms of health and wellness, but people who receive your affection and attention benefit as well. Everyone comes out ahead.
Building close relationships necessitate spending time together. Make a concerted effort to get together, in person or even spending quality time over the phone if one of you is unable to travel. This was a long winter for many people who didn’t feel safe driving or walking on ice and snow. I ran into a friend this week who told me she had felt very lonely because the winter months seemed longer than usual and she wasn’t able to connect with her group of friends like she is used to.
It may seem obvious but kindness and a listening ear may go a long way. The following is a beautiful poem by Helen Steiner Rice:
The Gift of Friendship
Friendship is a priceless gift that cannot be bought or sold,
But its value is far greater than a mountain made of gold.
For gold is cold and lifeless, it can neither see nor hear,
And in the time of trouble it is powerless to cheer.
It has no ears to listen, no heart to understand,
It cannot bring you comfort or reach out a helping hand.
So when you ask God for a gift, be thankful He sends not diamonds, pearls or riches but the love of real true friends.