'Tis the season for soup.
I love making a soup for creatively using up leftovers or for entertaining because it can keep itself warm and yummy on the stove top even if we are late to serve. My favorite soup to make is homemade chicken noodle. I take an entire fryer chicken and cook it in my crockpot with vegetable stock. Then I shred the cooked chicken, discard the bones and skin, add sautéed veggies, spices and cooked egg noodles. Super yummy.
When making soup, here are some nutrition enriching tips to consider:
1. Puree beans to increase fiber — makes a creamier base, while adding fiber, minerals and B vitamins. Pinto beans or cannellini are especially delicious in this way.
2. Use tomato products — heated, they are an even better source of lycopene. Lycopene is a powerful form of vitamin A that protects cells from stressors and reduces chronic disease risk.
3. Use turmeric — one teaspoon a day has up to 300 mg of curcumin, a protective nutrient that is anti-inflammatory and a powerful antioxidant.
4. Garlic — a powerhouse of micronutrients, it is also antibacterial. Heating garlic for long periods of time reduces its health benefits, so maybe add in the soup or stew 20 minutes before serving.
5. Onion — a great source of quercetin, organosulfides and glutathione. All of these natural compounds (called phytochemicals) have wonderful anti-inflammatory, health promoting properties. White onions contain almost no quercetin, so go for the yellow or red. Quercetin appears to block carcinogens as well as slow the growth and spread of cancer cells. It also may prevent the conversion of nitrites in the stomach to compounds that become building blocks for carcinogens. Quercetin survives the heat of cooking.
6. Hydration source — your gut lining loves to be well-hydrated. When gut cells are well hydrated, they digest and absorb nutrients much better. Think of soup as one more way to get fluid.
7. Broccoli and cabbage bring sulphurophane — a powerful phytochemical that is among the most effective cancer-preventing agents known in plants. This organosulfur compound boosts the cancer-fighting power of certain enzymes within our natural metabolism.
8. Parsley — this herb is rich in the health promoting nutrients lutein and zeaxanthin, as well as beta carotene.
9. Lentils — one of my personal favorite ingredients. This humble legume is full of selenium, fiber, protease inhibitors and folic acid. Protease inhibitors may aid DNA repair, and slow cancer cell division, helping return a cell to its normal state. They may also prevent tumors from releasing proteases that destroy neighboring cells.
10. Healthy oils — healthy fats to include in your soup could be organic cold pressed virgin olive oil, avocado oil, organic butter, or ghee; all preferably packaged in glass, not plastic.