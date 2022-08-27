Teaching is rewarding and wonderful and so very tough! When my best friend asked me, “What can we [parents] do to help?” I did a lot of shrugging my shoulders. But she didn’t let me off the hook, so here are 10 ways guardians can support teachers (and remind others to, too).
1. Go to the source — the teacher — with concerns. Not above or around or, worse, to anyone not relevant to the situation.
2. Please communicate concerns. We can’t help if we don’t know. And most of us do truly appreciate (kind, specific, helpful) feedback. Too many emails? Links not working? An issue with an assignment? Bullying in class? We want to know.
3. Make charitable assumptions about your kids’ teachers. (Credit to my building principal, Christy Spielman, who consistently uses and lives out the phrase “charitable assumptions.”) We really don’t have malicious agendas or political motives. Being accused of indoctrinating youth is incredibly offensive — we care about kids and work to protect them against that very thing. Replace judgment with curiosity and suspicion with the knowledge that your kids’ teacher has literally lost sleep over how best to reach your child.
4. Listen to your kids, but don’t believe with total abandon everything they say about school. At least at the middle school level, sometimes an adolescent’s perspective is not entirely, well, accurate. (Like there’s actually brain science to support this). But also, don’t think that your child is incapable of doing wrong. Know that they probably will mess up and make mistakes (teachers expect it), but we won’t love them any less when they do.
5. Speak respectfully about your child’s school. At least in front of them, don’t demean teachers or teaching. Despite how it might seem to you as a parent, they are absolutely listening to everything you say. They quickly come to believe it themselves.
6. Healthy skepticism and critical questioning is good, but respect the professionalism of your child’s teachers in the same way you would the licensed experts in other professional fields. At the same time, we’ve never professed to know it all. We seek constant growth and learning (which is why we read professional literature in our downtime and take professional development courses while teaching and pursue multiple advanced degrees and attend conferences in the summer and almost never stop thinking about how to be a better educator).
7. This is me being totally preachy now, but no phones or devices in their bedrooms at night, please! Besides being dangerous, the constant presence of those things keeps them from sleeping. Trust me, it shows.
8. Talk to them about — and demonstrate — how dressing and speaking and acting a certain way is dependent on our environment. School is a particular environment with certain standards and expectations for dress, speech and behavior. At my school at least, we teach this to every kid on the first day. (I’m sure you don’t dress, speak or act in exactly the same way at work as you do when you’re at home with your family or out with friends or at church. Many kids now don’t seem to understand that what is appropriate in one setting is not necessarily in another).
9. Visit. Just see for yourself. Please! So many guardians haven’t stepped foot in their child’s school during instructional hours. I know this is tough for working families, but we really do want you to see what your kids and their teachers do. SCSD2 parents, I am willing to bet that a 15-minute observation of your child’s teacher in action would leave you in awe.
10. Know that teachers are highly trained at managing environments and establishing cultures of learning (no easy task!), but we do not and cannot utterly control every behavior of every child. More so now than before, your child is likely to encounter students who have survived trauma and neglect as well as students whose families are continuing to endure trauma. We can’t simply force them to “behave.” But what we can do is teach them. So give us grace as we play the long game for all students, not just yours.
Katie Medill is a language arts teacher at Sheridan Junior High School. Medill originally posted the text of this column on Facebook Aug. 23, 2022.