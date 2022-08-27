03-09-22 katie medillweb.jpg
Buy Now

Katie Medill speaks at a Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees regularly scheduled meeting Monday, March 7, 2022. 

Teaching is rewarding and wonderful and so very tough! When my best friend asked me, “What can we [parents] do to help?” I did a lot of shrugging my shoulders. But she didn’t let me off the hook, so here are 10 ways guardians can support teachers (and remind others to, too).

1. Go to the source — the teacher — with concerns. Not above or around or, worse, to anyone not relevant to the situation.

Katie Medill is a language arts teacher at Sheridan Junior High School. Medill originally posted the text of this column on Facebook Aug. 23, 2022.

Recommended for you