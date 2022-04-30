Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the phrase “in full swing” as “at the highest level of activity.” The Chamber’s five standing committees are definitely in full swing planning programs and events and helping the Chamber carry out its mission to be a “catalyst for business prosperity and a champion for a stronger community.”
The Ag and Natural Resources Committee has been coordinating the series of Lunchtime Conversations About Open Spaces that started in February and will conclude in May. This past Tuesday, the session focused on “Effects of Land Use Policies.” At May's session, Laura Lehan will facilitate a wrap-up discussion, "Where Do We Go from Here?"
The Ag and Natural Resources Committee will again co-host the buyers' dinner at the livestock sale, capping the Sheridan County Fair, along with the Sheridan County Cattlewomen, Sheridan County 4-H, FFA and the Sheridan County Fair Association.
The Business Retention and Expansion Committee hosted a Chamber Coffee in Dayton in March to connect with businesses and community members in the Tongue River Valley. The committee also coordinates the Chamber's Ignite Conference that will be held this coming Tuesday. This conference provides professionals at every level a chance to gain innovative ideas, learn about best practices and acquire vital information to spark their professional development and business growth.
The BRE committee is also planning for Chamber Coffees in other areas of Sheridan County and for this year's Manufacturing Day celebration, held the first Friday in October.
The Chamber Ambassadors have been busy hosting ribbon cuttings to welcome new Chamber members, celebrate new business ownership, new locations and more. Several Ambassadors assisted with the Big Horn Homebuilders Home and Garden Show last weekend and are gearing up for the Boot Kick Off in July as part of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week.
The ambassadors are also instrumental in helping with the Chamber’s main fundraiser, the Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest, which will be held Aug. 27 and the annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll Nov. 25.
The Government Affairs Committee hosted January's Eggs and Issues Breakfast with the local legislative delegation and will be coordinating candidate forums for the upcoming primary and general elections. The candidate forum for primary candidates will be held June 27-28, and the forums for general election candidates is set for Sept. 26-27. All will be held at the WYO Theater and will be broadcast live on the Chamber’s YouTube channel.
The Leadership Steering Committee works year-round to plan, coordinate, select the class and evaluate all facets of the Leadership Sheridan County program. Most recently the current class participated in the county government module. May’s module will explore health and human services.
Chamber members are welcome to participate in these committees. The Ambassadors’ committee is limited to 36 members and participants in the Leadership Steering Committee must be Leadership Sheridan County graduates.
Interested in getting involved? Give us a call at the Chamber at 307-672-2485, and we can talk with you about your interests and help you decide which committee might work for you.