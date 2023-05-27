Summer has always been my favorite season, maybe it is because my birthday is in the summer or because there is always something to do outdoors. With the very long and cold winter we had this year, I was worried our summer would be on hold for a while, but I am glad that summer is here now. This is only my second summer in Sheridan, but I am so excited for another great summer season full of recreation activities, swimming, watching sports, and just having fun in the sun.
With so many things to do during the summer in Sheridan, I have come up with a list of what I think are the top five things to do this summer:
1. Explore the Bighorn Mountains.
With the Bighorns so close, it is so easy to go for an adventure with your friends. Whether you are going hiking, fishing, rock-climbing, or anything of that sort, the mountains are calling this summer to go have fun!
2. Visit Kendrick Park and all the amenities that it has to offer.
With the playground, pool, and ice cream stand there is so much to do. Playing outside, swimming at the pool, and then getting an ice cream after is always a perfect way to spend a sunny summer day!
3. Watch a baseball or softball game.
When I think of summer, I always think of going to the ballpark, sitting on the bleachers, and taking in “America’s Favorite Pastime.” Whether you go to Thorne-Rider Stadium to cheer on the Sheridan American Legion Baseball teams, 6th Street Fields for 1st – 6th grade baseball/softball, or the fields at Sheridan College for adult softball – there are plenty of games to go watch this summer.
4. Be active outdoors.
There are numerous walking paths and playgrounds around town to utilize this summer. If you have yet to check out some of the walking paths, now is the perfect time! There is even a chance to see some wildlife in town at a few of the walking paths, so be on the lookout for pheasants, Great Blue Herons, and even foxes.
5. Go camping.
I know this goes along with the going to the mountains, but you can camp at so many different places. Camping does not have to take place in the mountains away from everyone, it could be at a local campsite or even pitching a tent in your backyard - my family did this a lot growing up, and I promise it is fun! Setting up a tent (or camper), having a campfire, playing games, and telling stories is always a great time with family and friends, regardless of where the campsite may be.
I am so glad that summer is finally here, and I hope you all have a wonderful summer.
- McKoy Feland, Sheridan Recreation District
McKoy Feland is recreation program supervisor for Sheridan Recreation District.