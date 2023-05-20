SAGE Community Arts Stock Images
The gallery at SAGE Community Arts Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Changing of the seasons is a fascinating and exciting time. Not only does it mark that we have finally left the delightfully long winter, it also means we are entering a time of new, a time of blooming and a time of difference.

The SAGE Member Gallery recently changed over the member art and once again we have been blown away by the talent and creativity of our members. Experimenting and playing with all sorts of colors and textures, the members also dive into different styles and mediums. Long time landscape and realist painters bring in amazon and fanciful abstract paintings. Brilliant skilled painters have turned their sight to textiles that still echo their bold choices of color and contract. Jewelers becoming painters. Ceramicists are becoming photographers. This reimagining of self, blossoming through a new medium gives life and energy to the artists and the viewer.

Jill Benson is SAGE Community Arts executive director.

