Changing of the seasons is a fascinating and exciting time. Not only does it mark that we have finally left the delightfully long winter, it also means we are entering a time of new, a time of blooming and a time of difference.
The SAGE Member Gallery recently changed over the member art and once again we have been blown away by the talent and creativity of our members. Experimenting and playing with all sorts of colors and textures, the members also dive into different styles and mediums. Long time landscape and realist painters bring in amazon and fanciful abstract paintings. Brilliant skilled painters have turned their sight to textiles that still echo their bold choices of color and contract. Jewelers becoming painters. Ceramicists are becoming photographers. This reimagining of self, blossoming through a new medium gives life and energy to the artists and the viewer.
Generally, this energy just excites and fuels me but this time I took it one step further and decided to try out a new medium myself. Stepping out from curating the visual arts to acting in the performing theater arts. I have never felt more exhilarated and exhausted at the same time. It has been an honor to be part of the great cast for "Noises Off!" the WYO Theater and Civic Theater guild co-production. A truly phenomenal cast and director set the stage for exploration of a new medium.
Through this exploration of a new medium, I have been able to learn many of the nuances within theater and putting on a giant production such as "Noises Off." However, I’ve seen some fascinating similarities to curating the visual arts. In the performance we are encouraged to make our big bold entrances onto stage to capture the audience right away for each scene and each delivered line. This echoes similarities to capturing the patron’s attention with striking and stunning visual artworks as a step to the gallery door.
I encourage you to find the similarities as well. We enter the last weekend of "Noises Off" and it is an experience not to be missed. The SAGE Member Gallery is fresh with new art by members and will be on display until the August gallery turnover. Experiencing the diversity of mediums within the art world of Sheridan there will be a fascinating and wonderful energy that I hope will fuel your drive for exploration and discovery of a different medium.
You can visit the SAGE Galleries Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jill Benson is SAGE Community Arts executive director.