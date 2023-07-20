It wasn’t my first rodeo, but it was certainly the best.

Heading into the wild ride that is Sheridan WYO Rodeo week, I would describe my mindset as “cautiously optimistic” — I’d heard from locals and colleagues in the newsroom that rodeo week is a marathon; I was told it would be hot, tiring and that the traffic in town would get gnarly. For myself and the rest of the reporting staff at The Sheridan Press, I knew it would mean late nights, early mornings and tight deadlines.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Recommended for you