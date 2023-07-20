It wasn’t my first rodeo, but it was certainly the best.
Heading into the wild ride that is Sheridan WYO Rodeo week, I would describe my mindset as “cautiously optimistic” — I’d heard from locals and colleagues in the newsroom that rodeo week is a marathon; I was told it would be hot, tiring and that the traffic in town would get gnarly. For myself and the rest of the reporting staff at The Sheridan Press, I knew it would mean late nights, early mornings and tight deadlines.
Don’t get me wrong, Rodeo Week was all of those things. But it was also a display of what makes the West so alluring — rugged charm, a sense of camaraderie, unpretentious fun and wild feats of athleticism. These things are all part of what made me want to make the approximately 1,200-mile move from the Midwest to Wyoming this year.
Speaking of feats of athleticism, can we talk about the Indian Relay Races? Because holy smokes, Batman, those guys can ride. Of course, I’d heard all about how amazing and nail-biting the relays are to watch. But stories, pictures and videos can’t compare to being in the media pit below the grandstand, standing two feet away from a rearing horse as a jockey makes a running leap onto its back and then takes off at a speed that, frankly, makes me queasy just thinking about it. Seriously, it’s mind-boggling how easy they make it look.
I grew up in a fairly rural area of southern Illinois, about an hour from St. Louis, and moved to Sheridan two months ago after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. From the time I was 5 years old until my freshman year of college, I rode Arabian horses and competed in dressage, an English riding discipline. I also tried my hand at anything my horse and I were brave enough to attempt, including barrel racing, pole bending and other Western riding events at a few local shows (though our runs were never fast, nor pretty). I’d been to the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo, knew the basics of most rodeo events and had watched the National Finals Rodeo on TV a few times. Therefore, the rodeo world was not totally unfamiliar to me, but I’ve never experienced anything like the atmosphere of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
Ever since life led me to Sheridan, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how considerate and polite the community as a whole has been, and the people I interacted with at the WYO Rodeo were no different. So many lovely individuals graciously made time for me to interview them for stories, despite the busyness of the week. My fellow newsroom staff also deserve a shoutout for helping me navigate the whirlwind of my first Rodeo Week. As a journalist brand-new to Sheridan County and also to my career, there were definitely some nerves involved with covering an event of this magnitude.
Some of my personal highlights of the week were having a conversation with the legendary Kennard Real Bird and his daughter Martina, capturing hundreds of special moments through the lens of a camera, attending the First People’s Pow Wow and watching as downtown Sheridan came alive every day with the sounds of music and celebration. The funnel cake I ate at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds on Thursday night of the rodeo made the week pretty sweet, too.
Thank you to everyone who played a part in making my first Sheridan WYO Rodeo so enjoyable. I can’t wait to saddle up and do it all over again next summer!
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.