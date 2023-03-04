At the beginning of February, I attended the CADCA conference in Washington, D.C. CADCA is a nonprofit organization that is committed to creating safe, healthy and drug-free communities across the globe.
At the conference, I attended a session on the Drug Free Communities Grant or DFC. This grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a community-based formal arrangement for cooperation and collaboration among community groups or sectors. This is local control and work at its core.
There are 12 sectors that need to be a part of a drug-free communities coalition. They are youth, parents, business, media, school, youth serving organizations, law enforcement, religious or fraternal organizations, civic or volunteer groups, health care professional or organizations, state local and tribal government agencies and other local organizations involved in reducing substance use.
Communities look at their data, such as the PNA survey (pnasurvey.org) and decide what substances they want to address in their community through the coalition. Some areas that have been focused on by other coalitions include alcohol use, marijuana use, prescription drug misuse, tobacco/nicotine use, heroin and fentanyl use and methamphetamine use.
As a community we will decide which substances we want to focus on and start there, creating a plan to reduce substance use in Sheridan County. Healthy Sheridan County is the local coalition created to prepare our community to be ready to apply for the DFC grant in 2024. Healthy Sheridan County will also work on projects that do exactly what the title says: help make our county healthier. That may include mental health initiatives, prevention initiatives, continued work in suicide prevention and other areas coalition members deem important.
If you would like to be a part of this coalition, and represent one of the 12 sectors listed above, please contact me. I can be reached at aperkins@heridancountywy.gov, or on my work cellphone, 307-763-9016.
One of the unique features of the DFC grant is it the work truly must come from community members and community groups working together, not just paid professionals. Sheridan County is known for its volunteerism, its philanthropic endeavors and its ability to pull together to find solutions that make positive changes.
I am excited to see what we can do with Healthy Sheridan County.
Please do more than think about joining me in this effort, take action and give me a call. Even if there is just a piece of the project you would like to work on, or you only have limited time, your positive participation is welcome.
Ann M. Perkins is Sheridan County Community Prevention Manager