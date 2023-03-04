image
Matthew Gaston — The Sheridan Press

Brandi Bilyeu takes a photo of her daughter Sydni Bilyeu and friends showing their continued commitment to being drug and alcohol free Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.

At the beginning of February, I attended the CADCA conference in Washington, D.C. CADCA is a nonprofit organization that is committed to creating safe, healthy and drug-free communities across the globe.

At the conference, I attended a session on the Drug Free Communities Grant or DFC. This grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a community-based formal arrangement for cooperation and collaboration among community groups or sectors. This is local control and work at its core.

Ann M. Perkins is Sheridan County Community Prevention Manager

