Sheridan County has a well-established history rich in ranching and agriculture. Amongst other long-standing and large ranches of the area, is the small 400-acre Adams Ranch. The Adams Ranch, located just south of the Sheridan College campus, has a long and storied history.
Joseph Dana Adams laid claim to the Adams ranch in the late 1800s. Adams was born in Maine but moved west as a young man and never looked back. The ranch was Adams’ largest asset, but he was also involved in many other endeavors in the early Sheridan community.
In 1892, Adams helped establish The Sheridan Commercial Company. The business struggled in its early years but grew to include groceries and buggies in addition to farm supplies. Samuel Western, in his book “Solace in Numbers: The Biography of Edward A. Whitney,” describes the early Sheridan Commercial as “the 1890’s equivalent of a Walmart Superstore.” In the early 1900s it even expanded to include a restaurant and hotel. As the business grew, Adams also became interested in investing in local real estate. Adams borrowed from Whitney and his banks to finance nine real estate lots.
Over the years, Adams grew to be well known and regarded as an influential member of the Sheridan community. Unfortunately, Adams' success in real estate stalled. Eventually Adams was unable to keep up with his payments on the mortgaged real estate properties. Whitney began to receive promissory notes from customers of the Sheridan Commercial to Adams as payment on the loans. Adams lived with integrity in his personal and professional life and did all he could to postpone defaulting on his debts.
In 1909, Whitney was given title of two hundred shares in Park Reservoir, owned by the Adams ranch, while enabling the family to continue to irrigate. In 1912, Adams unexpectedly died of heart failure. His death came as a shock to the community and at an inopportune time while he had many debts to multiple creditors, the greatest of which being Whitney. In 1914, Whitney asked for the title of the Adams ranch to settle the debts owed to him. This was a common practice to settle debts at the time and the Adams family freely agreed. Adams’ other collateral, the Sheridan Commercial Company, burned to the ground in 1915 carrying less insurance coverage than value lost.
Today the Adams Ranch land has been put to good use, continuing a strong tradition of community involvement in the stead of both Adams and Whitney. Now occupied by the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center, the Adams Ranch is utilized for research and educational activities. It is leading to new scientific discoveries that will help promote improvements in agriculture in our state and across the nation.
For more information on the history of the Adams Ranch, including more detail on the information above, explore “Solace in Numbers: The Biography of Edward. A. Whitney” by Samuel Western.
Sarah Sommers is a support assistant at Whitney Benefits.