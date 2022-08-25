Farming Field day_MO 003.jpg

At the upcoming working lands field day, researchers from the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center will share research on cover crops and other topics related to soil health.

Sheridan County has a well-established history rich in ranching and agriculture. Amongst other long-standing and large ranches of the area, is the small 400-acre Adams Ranch. The Adams Ranch, located just south of the Sheridan College campus, has a long and storied history.

Joseph Dana Adams laid claim to the Adams ranch in the late 1800s. Adams was born in Maine but moved west as a young man and never looked back. The ranch was Adams’ largest asset, but he was also involved in many other endeavors in the early Sheridan community.

