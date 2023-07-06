Often we find ourselves in a position in life that is rooted deeply within the issues that were planted within our past. It is those issues and concerns that can illicit us to carry a debilitating series of misconstrued beliefs about ourselves.
Let us focus on how we move forward and focus on the present.
For those of us who have found ourselves intertwined into a series of manipulative relationships, it can be a difficult element to bear and far from enabling us to draw a line in the sand, setting a series of good boundaries within our lives as an adult. Having a limited image of our self-worth can make it difficult to differentiate between the good, the bad or the ugly in means of relationships. As the person dealing with this, it may feel like a brittle position. The art of manipulation and control is something that runs rampant in our society, and it is not always easy to determine who is the wolf in sheep’s clothing.
If you are one that holds that great skill to recognize a person manipulating and controlling others, you may realize it a moment too late to step out of the way of their destruction. For a person who has lived their life, even as a child suffering from a manipulative and controlling presence, encountering the same within your adult life can almost leave you numb and paralyzed.
It is important to learn to differentiate between the good and the bad before it encompasses you. Setting good boundaries is the best way to begin. In order to do this, we must observe and set a precedence. Many learn as children from the way they are raised what is considered a “reasonable” course of action. If we find ourselves in a disagreement with another, is the other party involved responding in a reasonable manner? Or is there something slightly above and beyond what we could define as reasonable? May sound easier said than done for those of us that were raised in a more volatile or disruptive manner.
This is where we need to learn what is deemed as "emotional intelligence." John Mayer and Peter Salovey defined this as “the ability to perceive emotions, to access and generate emotions so as to assist thought, to understand emotions and emotional knowledge, and to reflectively regulate emotions so as to promote emotional and intellectual growth." We need to take a step back and look at the situations in which we have placed ourselves. Then we need to be honest with ourselves when we ask these questions: Where do I fit into this situation? In other words, what do the other persons involved want from me? If there is an issue, what has caused the issue? Who has caused the issue? Do you feel that the other person involved is feeding off your distress? Is there an element of joy found in the control the other person has when they upset you?
These may be tough questions to answer, but the truth is...if the other person involved is finding joy or control in the situation, nothing you say or do is going to make the situation better until they want it to be better. There is no reasoning with a person that does not want to be reasoned with because that reasoning takes the control out of their hands and ends the game for them. This would debunk their whole art of manipulation because it is all about them regardless of who gets hurt along the way.
Something a professor once told me, and that many helping professionals have reiterated to me, is: The only person you can truly control is you and you are the only person whose actions for which you are responsible. In order to take the power from a controller or from a manipulator, and to protect the boundaries we have set, we need to see ourselves as separate entities from them. We are not a part of their game; it is as easy as that.
Regardless, if a person is selling you a dollar, for the cost of five, convincing you of their admiration or perhaps that person is angry with you, you must realize they may just be angry. We must learn there is a boundary between us and them. Be assertive. Don’t allow them to make you part of the manipulation they have within their head. This is how you set yourself free from a toxic relationship.
It can be learned, and with the skills to understand the good, the bad and the ugly, you can enjoy life in a much better avenue. It is important to remember a healthy relationship may take work, but you enjoy the company and camaraderie of each other without pressure. A healthy relationship is complementary in nature and can be positive for all involved.