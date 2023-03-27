When I started at the YMCA 15 years ago, I served primarily as the after-school program director. As I quickly learned in the first year — YMCA jobs are very fluid. I soon added the then new playland structure as a responsibility, a CDL license to drive the bus and lifeguard certification (after first getting a series of adult swim lessons).
There was a sharp learning curve with all of these add-on roles but none so memorable as when I was asked to lead Adventure Club. Adventure Club is the youngest YMCA camp offering. It is the gateway to the Y camp experience. Campers ages 4-6 years old spend a mere three hours at camp and only leave the YMCA for walking distance adventures. I have always loved working with kids but 20 preschool age kids were…. new to me.
I quickly found out through Adventure Club that there are so, so many tears, so much accidental nudity and so many sticky, sticky, fingers. I also realized that these campers were so excited to be at the YMCA playing camp games and going on bear hunts. Looking back at this time, 24 years old with no kids of my own and limited responsibilities besides leading Adventure Club camp turned out to be a highlight of the early years of my career. Fast forward to last summer, when staffing shortages brought me to the conclusion that I should lead Adventure Club again. It became apparent to me right away that I was not a young program director anymore. The campers seemed faster, louder, sharper than I remembered. They also had more experience with technology and fast, sophisticated, entertainment.
What could I offer in this new form of childhood, full of hoverboards, iPads and virtual reality headsets? For the first few days, I felt like I was just treading water, trying to keep up with what would excite, engage this speedier crew.
And then it happened. I was really tired and I wanted to drink my morning coffee, so I started to slowly talk to the kids about my magical coffee and how it gives me the energy to do all of the cool activities today. I drank the coffee slowly, creating quite a show, demonstrating the savory experience. All of the kids took polite turns smelling the coffee.
And then… “at the count of the three,” they all sat down on the rug in unison, and we talked more about silly, simple things. We talked about how this camp would prepare them for the camps that take buses into the forest, and then the camps where you sleep on bunk beds and don’t go home until Friday. They would need to learn all the camp songs and games and show me that they could play without crying or quitting.
And just like that, it all shifted. For me, of course. The kids were the same as they had always been — excited to be included, eager to enter a world of imagination and silliness. Technology didn’t change that. Kids had not intrinsically changed. I was the only thing that changed — I could blame it on age, and having kids of my own, but I had shifted into a rushed, task-driven, screen-obsessed, leader. But with some great camp games, some spy missions, a couple vinyl records that brought awe and amazement from the campers — I found myself back into the present moment.
I truly got to stop and smell the coffee with some super great kids and go on a series of adventures at the Y. I would highly recommend this kind of adventure.
Elisabeth Cassiday is executive director of Sheridan County YMCA.