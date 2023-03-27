YMCA-Stock.jpg
Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

When I started at the YMCA 15 years ago, I served primarily as the after-school program director. As I quickly learned in the first year — YMCA jobs are very fluid. I soon added the then new playland structure as a responsibility, a CDL license to drive the bus and lifeguard certification (after first getting a series of adult swim lessons).

There was a sharp learning curve with all of these add-on roles but none so memorable as when I was asked to lead Adventure Club. Adventure Club is the youngest YMCA camp offering. It is the gateway to the Y camp experience. Campers ages 4-6 years old spend a mere three hours at camp and only leave the YMCA for walking distance adventures. I have always loved working with kids but 20 preschool age kids were…. new to me.

Elisabeth Cassiday is executive director of Sheridan County YMCA. 

