The Press’ Joseph Beaudet wrote an article earlier this week about the potential return of passenger rail service to Sheridan County. This is something that I’ve been tracking for several years now, and I want to share a bit more information about the process and the reason that Sheridan County Travel and Tourism is supportive of these exploratory efforts.
A bit of background: The Federal Railroad Administration, alongside groups like All Aboard Northwest and the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Coalition, is considering major expansions to the nation’s rail network. There is potential for linkages that would connect Billings with Cheyenne and Denver that tether our region to the broader system. Sheridan is in consideration for a station.
The first and most obvious reason that this makes sense for our community is our geography; we are reasonably isolated here in Sheridan County, which can make long-distance travel a struggle. It’s August now, and it’s not difficult to jump in your car and drive to Denver or Billings — if you don’t mind paying $4 a gallon for gas. However, winter sure changes things. Safe, affordable rail service for trips to Denver or Billings (and beyond) would be a boon to winter travel for our entire region. We have great air service now, but our flights are often at capacity, and due to ongoing pilot shortages for all major carriers there is little chance of adding additional flights in the near term. This is to say nothing of the cost of flight tickets; an expanded rural rail network would make a positive impact on rural transportation immediately.
It’s also important to note that our support for these exploratory efforts does not mean that we are ready to commit public funds to any project at any level of local Wyoming government. Infrastructure projects cost a lot of money — that’s no secret. Air service, the highway network, and the current rail system are all frequently subsidized with federal, state, and local funds. (In a way, our federal tax dollars are already paying for a passenger rail system that doesn’t run through Wyoming). Yet it’s important to consider the overall social and economic impact of these services.
For example, one of the reasons I worked so hard with the state and the great folks of the Critical Air Service team to restore local air service to Sheridan County was that air service contributes more than $24 million to our local economy each year. Would rail service meet or exceed that impact? Would the benefits outweigh the cost? Potentially — and this is exactly why it’s important to keep Sheridan County at the table as a possible hub for this expanded rail network; the positive impacts could be immense. All Aboard Northwest suggests that the long-distance services that they are advocating for bring 8-10 times the rate of return on taxpayer equity. All Aboard is advocating for long-distance services that are paid for through the Federal Amtrak Congressional Appropriations, not "state-supported" services that would have to be paid for by state and local communities.
The Rail Passengers Association and Transportation for America worked with the Trent Lott Center of the University of Southern Mississippi to quantify the economic impacts of passenger rail services. They recently completed an analysis for a proposed North Coast Hiawatha route that would run via Billings and southern Montana. While using conservative methodology, they found the route would bring $271 million to the overall economy. Another interesting example comes from Meridian, MS: Meridian invested $7.5 million in an Amtrak/intermodal station that played a crucial role in encouraging more than $200 million of development in the area around the station in the last 20 years. Meridian is home to only 40,000 residents — not many more than we have here in Sheridan County.
If passenger rail services and their stations truly are catalysts for positive economic growth, we owe it to our community to at least explore potential opportunities.
Shawn Parker is executive director at Sheridan County Travel and Tourism.