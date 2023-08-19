railroad train stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

The Press’ Joseph Beaudet wrote an article earlier this week about the potential return of passenger rail service to Sheridan County. This is something that I’ve been tracking for several years now, and I want to share a bit more information about the process and the reason that Sheridan County Travel and Tourism is supportive of these exploratory efforts.

A bit of background: The Federal Railroad Administration, alongside groups like All Aboard Northwest and the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Coalition, is considering major expansions to the nation’s rail network. There is potential for linkages that would connect Billings with Cheyenne and Denver that tether our region to the broader system. Sheridan is in consideration for a station.

Shawn Parker is executive director at Sheridan County Travel and Tourism. 

