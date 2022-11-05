Fall held out for as long as it could, but it’s safe to say the book on 2022 busy season season is now closed. Overall, here in Sheridan County we’ve done exceptionally well in 2022, even as numbers across the West declined when compared to the wild summer of 2021. On lodging tax collections, we were down 7.5% in June and 2.8% in July versus last year, while the state of Wyoming as a whole saw decreases of 17% and 2%, respectively. That’s an incredible hold and means community businesses have been able to rely on stable tourism spending despite the flooding in Yellowstone, as well as steep fuel prices that persisted throughout the summer.
While summer numbers may flux a few percentage points year to year, the real growth potential remains in the shoulder season. Fall (and spring) events that are not weather dependent have a great opportunity to capitalize on available inventory, a lack of regional activities and additional bandwidth not available during the summer. We’ve always worked hard with community partners to build and promote shoulder season events, and that’s paid dividends the last several years when Sheridan County has had more on the calendar than many of our neighbors. If you’ve taken a look at the community calendar lately you’ll know that there’s plenty to be excited about in November.
To that, it’s worth mentioning here that the Countywide Lodging Tax will be on the ballot Tuesday. The lodging tax is Sheridan County Travel & Tourism’s sole funding source, and it is what we leverage to do the work we do on behalf of the community. Sheridan County voters have supported a lodging tax every four years since 1992, and in 2018, voters approved a countywide lodging tax that has allowed us to continue marketing, promoting and advertising the community and its attractions and events to potential visitors from domestic and international markets.
Sheridan County Travel & Tourism leverages lodging tax dollars to provide economic opportunities for local businesses, and to support jobs directly and indirectly across a wide spectrum of industries in our community. These are just a few insights into what the return on our cumulative community investment looks like:
In 2021, Sheridan County welcomed more than 450,000 overnight visitors. Visitor spending totaled more than $137 million and contributed $8.7 million in tax collections: $3.3 million to the local tax base, and $5.4 million to the state. In the last five years the visitors have spent a total of $580 million in Sheridan County — that’s more than half a billion dollars spent at local businesses — while tax collections on that spending have totaled $33.8 million — funds that help support local infrastructure, public services and much more. This spending directly supports more than 950 local jobs, and positively impacts thousands of others. One particularly staggering stat provided to the state by the research firm Dean Runyan and Associates: If not for the taxes generated by the travel and tourism industry, the average household in Sheridan County would pay more than $500 more per year in taxes for existing services.
The lodging tax is paid by visitors staying overnight in hotels, motels, RV parks, campgrounds, guest ranches, vacation homes and B&Bs. Two percent of the lodging tax is locked in by state legislation. The other 2% is voted on by citizens in November. At its core it is a tourist tax that locals do not pay (unless traveling in state, obviously) — and the rate remains significantly lower than regional competitors in Colorado, South Dakota and even Montana.
Simply put, Sheridan County Travel & Tourism works on behalf of, and in concert with, this wonderful community. We support events large and small, like the WYO Rodeo, Dead Swede, 3rd Thursday, Suds N' Spurs Brewfest, Big Horn Soccer Cup, Hoop Jam, WYO Film Festival, Celebrate the Arts, Bike MS Wyoming and dozens more. Sporting events, cultural activities and scholastic programs all receive support. Our marketing and promotional campaigns are shared across more than 50 national and international outlets each year in a mix of print, digital, radio and other media.
Our team continues to build new opportunities every year. These include The Backyard, Women of Sheridan, Wyo., and Craft is King media campaigns; the Forever West Songwriter Festival; and of course, the WYO Winter Rodeo, an event that has spurred significant winter spending. Our team proudly operates the top-ranked visitor center in the state, welcoming more than 100,000 people through the doors each year, and will begin operating the Burgess Junction Visitor Center in summer 2023 in partnership with the Forest Service.
Travel and tourism is the second largest industry in Wyoming, and our community has found ways to consistently leverage visitor spending to benefit everyone who lives in Sheridan County.