Downtown Sheridan stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

Fall held out for as long as it could, but it’s safe to say the book on 2022 busy season season is now closed. Overall, here in Sheridan County we’ve done exceptionally well in 2022, even as numbers across the West declined when compared to the wild summer of 2021. On lodging tax collections, we were down 7.5% in June and 2.8% in July versus last year, while the state of Wyoming as a whole saw decreases of 17% and 2%, respectively. That’s an incredible hold and means community businesses have been able to rely on stable tourism spending despite the flooding in Yellowstone, as well as steep fuel prices that persisted throughout the summer.

While summer numbers may flux a few percentage points year to year, the real growth potential remains in the shoulder season. Fall (and spring) events that are not weather dependent have a great opportunity to capitalize on available inventory, a lack of regional activities and additional bandwidth not available during the summer. We’ve always worked hard with community partners to build and promote shoulder season events, and that’s paid dividends the last several years when Sheridan County has had more on the calendar than many of our neighbors. If you’ve taken a look at the community calendar lately you’ll know that there’s plenty to be excited about in November.

Tags

Recommended for you