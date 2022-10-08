08-21-20_DUI1.jpg
A Sheridan Police Department officer arrests a man driving under the influence in this photo illustration.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

Less than three minutes after receiving an email from The Sheridan Press asking this question, I walked to the back patrol room where two officers were beginning paperwork on a driving under the influence of alcohol arrest.

The arrest occurred at 10:30 a.m. — seven minutes before the email. The 32-year-old driver had a .32% blood alcohol concentration. That is four times the presumed intoxication limit according to Wyoming State Statute.

Travis Koltiska is Sheridan Police Department chief of police. 

