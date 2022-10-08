Less than three minutes after receiving an email from The Sheridan Press asking this question, I walked to the back patrol room where two officers were beginning paperwork on a driving under the influence of alcohol arrest.
The arrest occurred at 10:30 a.m. — seven minutes before the email. The 32-year-old driver had a .32% blood alcohol concentration. That is four times the presumed intoxication limit according to Wyoming State Statute.
Unfortunately, this is not uncommon in Sheridan, and poses a substantial risk to all of our citizens.
When most people think of the word “threat,” they instantly think of a violent act at the hands of some disturbed individual. They think “active shooter” or some other mass killing, but they don’t think about the threat of a collision with an intoxicated driver. But that threat is real and we face it most days in our community. Just three days later, a driver at 4:30 p.m. was arrested for the same offense, with a .30% blood alcohol concentration.
Since my time in Sheridan, the department has sometimes faced minor scrutiny over the enforcement of driving under the influence laws. Accusations of officers marking the headlights or taillights of cars in bar parking lots with soap or sitting outside bars waiting for drivers to leave have been made.
Many bar owners approach us and tell us how they feel our enforcement negatively impacts their alcohol sales. I don’t want a business negatively impacted by anything we do, but I’d also like to not require one of my officers knock on a door late at night telling a family their loved one has been killed as a result of someone’s poor choices.
In 2021, there were 222 individuals arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Sheridan County. That’s less than one a day right? Well, it’s also about 7% of the state of Wyoming’s average arrests across all jurisdictions. There are 23 counties and 99 municipal police agencies in Wyoming. Many years, that number has been much higher, considering it is estimated nationwide that a driver arrested for DUI has driven intoxicated at least 60 times before their arrest.
Drivers with extremely delayed responses, poor judgment, poor cognitive function and poor sensory perception sharing the road with your husband, your wife, your son or your daughter, while being at or near four times the “legal limit.” It should concern everyone.
But we are not without a solution. That solution takes a community approach to a zero tolerance for intoxicated drivers. Unfortunately there are many times when a driver could be stopped from driving by friends and family but they failed to do so. We must have the courage as a community to make attempts to stop drivers from getting behind the wheel when they have had too much to drink. And we must hold those accountable who choose to ignore the pleas of friends and family and get behind the wheel. In the end, without your help, this problem will not go away.
There are ways for individuals who have consumed too much alcohol to get where they need to go. The department was instrumental in partnering with our local liquor dealers in establishing the “Tipsi Tax” (formally known as Safe Rides) to help with taxi fares for patrons of the establishments. The Sheridan Police Department has provided free rides home to patrons of the evening events that occur during the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week. And we always encourage establishing a designated driver. There are alternatives to getting behind the wheel when one is intoxicated.
I have heard multiple times that some people will not walk home after having too much to drink for fear of being arrested for public intoxication. Let me be clear, it is not considered public intoxication if someone is simply walking home. It is public intoxication when they are passed out on the street or sidewalk, or someone’s front yard, or they don’t know the month, day or year, or it’s 10 degrees below zero and they are walking the wrong direction from their residence. If the individual’s intoxication level places them at risk and they cannot reasonably care for themselves, they may be arrested, but not simply because they have been drinking.
Sheridan is not without other dangers of violent crime. Our county has experienced several recent tragedies due to the violent actions of another. But thankfully our violent crime rate is rather low compared to other communities across Wyoming and the nation.
There were 13 homicides in Wyoming in 2019, while there were 36 traffic fatalities with an impaired driver in that same year. Impaired driving is a real threat to every community and Sheridan is not immune from it. With the entire community's help we can mitigate this problem and make the roads safer for everyone.