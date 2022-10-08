Many of us believe Sheridan is a little slice of heaven off the beaten path and impervious to the current rise in crime across the nation.
For the most part, that is true.
So, when property crime, and especially violent crime, does occur in our little corner of the world, it tends to shock our sense of safety. We hear things like, “Sheridan County just isn’t what it used to be” or “When I was a kid…” Having worked in law enforcement here for a quarter century, I can tell you that crime has always occurred here.
I am also asked on a regular basis what the crime rate is in Sheridan County, but there is no easy answer. Increases and decreases in certain crimes occur every year and we don’t see much in long-term trends with such a low population.
To get a handle on understanding crime in Sheridan County, it requires taking a deep dive into the statistics. How the crimes are classified, how they compare to other areas across the state and nation, and the exact numbers of those crimes give us a better outlook than raw data gleaned from online statistics.
According to the Macrotrends website, the “crime rate” for Sheridan declined 32% from 2015 to 2016 and another 53% the following year. However, it increased 114% the next year. I would bet that none of us felt such drastic increases and decreases. That is because our low population and low occurrence of crime simply means we went from 95 incidents per 100,000 people on a downward trend until increasing back to exactly 95 incidents per 100,000 people in 2018.
Statistics are confusing and can be very deceiving. The FBI crime statistics are a decent mechanism to compare crime rates across the nation, but in small populations like we serve at the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, an increase of five arrests in a year for a specific crime can show well over a 100% increase in that metric.
One statistic has held steady since we started tracking the drug and alcohol arrest data statewide. Alcohol is involved in 63% of all arrests in Sheridan County over the past decade and that puts us consistently in the top three counties across the state.
Safe and legal use of alcohol is definitely the norm because only a portion of those using alcohol will ever be arrested. However, understanding that alcohol contributes to approximately two-thirds of all custodial arrests should convince us all to plan before imbibing and drink in moderation.
As for the other third of crime in our area, please work with us to prevent or solve those infractions. Secure your homes and effects, give us a call when you see something suspicious, and let us know when you are the victim of even low-level crimes. If we work together to make Sheridan a safe place to live and raise a family, we are all better off in the end.