As the holiday season edges toward a close, our thoughts may turn to New Year’s Resolutions.
While we all have had the experience of our good intentions slowly eroding as the calendar pages flip over, we annually are stalwart in our efforts to do better.
While snowed in by impassable snow drifts and anemic temperatures on my thermometer, I mindlessly cruised my movie apps to discover my new strategy for the annual NYR. Need I honestly credit the former royal and his paparazzi bludgeoned spouse for this enlightened approach? Nay! But thank you MM, you know who you are.
Rather than defining a specific do better activity for 2023, choose a single word to inspire your actions, efforts, endeavors, hopes and dreams. For some of us it may be health, appreciation, family, education or kindness. As an artist, I would hope that some would choose art or at least tack art on in parenthesis. In a Wyoming community rich in art and cultural activities for all ages, creative experiences abound.
Thanks to corporate sponsorship, The Brinton Museum provides free admission to its outstanding permanent collections and exciting rotating exhibitions. The architecture is unusual. The view of the Bighorns from the upper deck is spectacular as are the menu offerings in The Bistro.
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, historically housed in a Main Street vaudeville theater, is a treasure trove of events, stagings and activities with broad based programming and appeal throughout the year.
The Whitney Center for the Arts schedules nationally touring performers and promotes a variety of faculty, student and community performances in Kinnison Hall plus art exhibitions in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery.
Ucross Foundation, celebrating 40 years of support for artists and those interested in the pleasant drive out for exhibitions, concerts and lectures is recognized for its contributions to creativity.
Tongue River Artist Residency in Dayton is marking its third successful year of hosting creatives in the visual, literary and musical arts for quiet reflection and exploration. The Gallery on Main partners to host their artist events.
Through educational programs, SAGE Community Arts provides ongoing creative opportunities for all ages from beginners to professional artists. The galleries, events and marketing reach support the visual arts and local artists in the community.
SAGE hosts Jentel Presents on the first Tuesday evening of the month throughout the year. Jentel Artist Residency’s four visual and two literary artists make presentations about their creative process and share work samples with the audience. The evening provides an opportunity to discover what goes on behind the closed door of the studio, to realize the determination required and to better understand the why and what is happening across the county in contemporary art making and writing. Questions abound. Answers reveal.
Immerse yourself in a good book. Audition for a play. Enjoy an art opening with friends. Attend your child’s school concert or event. Learn to play an instrument. Turn up the music and dance like no one is watching. Discover the rewards and benefits when you choose art for your word for a New Year’s Resolution 2023.