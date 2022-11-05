October was national Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During this month, organizations around the U.S. host events and promote public education as a way to unite people and raise awareness about domestic violence and the effects it has on individuals and communities.
For the last 40 years, the Advocacy & Resource Center has worked each October to raise awareness in Sheridan County. This was our 15th year marching Main Street, carrying the message that family violence is never OK. We hosted a fundraising event with comedy and music with hopes it would bring light to the darkness of the daily work of the center. We set up yard signs, posted on social media, recorded public service announcements for the radio and emailed other agencies. We wrote a proclamation that was signed by Sheridan’s mayor to designate October as DVAM, and the proclamation was read by our executive director at a city council meeting.
Domestic violence is prevalent.
In just one day, 264 victims in Wyoming and 70,032 victims in the U.S. were served by domestic violence centers. This information was captured from a nationwide effort by the National Network to End Domestic Violence to provide accurate information about how survivors use shelters and services. The findings were published through the 16th annual Domestic Violence Counts Report. The report not only shows the staggering numbers of people served around the state and nation, but it also reports the devastating needs of survivors that are being unmet due to budget cuts or lack of funding. If you have time, it is worth the read.
I have been doing advocacy work for 15 years. The statistics hardly shock me anymore, and honestly, sometimes they don’t motivate me either. The numbers feel overwhelming. I think of all of our efforts, not only during DVAM, but year-round to raise awareness, promote social change and strengthen community engagement and connection, and I wonder if it is enough to create change.
Then I remember the helpers. The community members who act, volunteer, donate, build connections, speak up and support our work. This is where true change occurs. They are advocates for victims and survivors, maybe without even knowing it and they are essential to our work locally, statewide and nationally.
Each year, we honor a person from our community as our Advocacy in Action recipient. This person has gone above and beyond for victims and survivors in Sheridan. They believe that survivors deserve support and help with efforts to increase education awareness and encourage social change.
Recipients in the past have been donors, volunteers and program directors. But, anyone can represent Advocacy in Action. That is more motivating to me than a bunch of numbers reporting the doom and gloom of domestic violence in our communities.
So my challenge to you as we approach the giving season is to find ways to advocate for survivors. Change can occur with minimal effort and your advocacy in action can change lives. Volunteer. Donate. Listen to issues and offer solutions. Promote education about prevention to schools, groups and clubs.
We can all be advocates in action.
Rhonda Weber is the assistant director at the Advocacy & Resource Center.