Advocacy and Resource Center's Rhonda Weber announces the award recipient for the Advocacy in Action award following the Advocacy and Resource Center's March Against Family Violence Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

October was national Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During this month, organizations around the U.S. host events and promote public education as a way to unite people and raise awareness about domestic violence and the effects it has on individuals and communities.

For the last 40 years, the Advocacy & Resource Center has worked each October to raise awareness in Sheridan County. This was our 15th year marching Main Street, carrying the message that family violence is never OK. We hosted a fundraising event with comedy and music with hopes it would bring light to the darkness of the daily work of the center. We set up yard signs, posted on social media, recorded public service announcements for the radio and emailed other agencies. We wrote a proclamation that was signed by Sheridan’s mayor to designate October as DVAM, and the proclamation was read by our executive director at a city council meeting.

Rhonda Weber is the assistant director at the Advocacy & Resource Center.

