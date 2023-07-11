Sheridan County is home to a thriving art community including The Brinton Museum, the WYO, SAGE Community Arts, Whitney Center for the Arts, the Ucross Foundation and now UW’s Neltje Center.
Countless talented artists call Sheridan County home and we are thankful for the beauty these individuals bring to our community today, as well as the historical pieces of art that exist within our great state. Several such historical pieces of art by William Gollings are held by Whitney Benefits at The Brinton Museum.
William “Bill” Gollings was a well-known local artist who was born in Idaho but made Sheridan his home in the early 1900s. He was loved by the community, which was made clear through the widespread community support of his artwork. During his lifetime the local school district, with support of the PTA, bought 10 of Bill Gollings’ paintings over the span of about 10 years to be displayed in the schools. These paintings, now owned by Whitney Benefits, include “A Bad Actor,” “The Verendryes” and “Father DeSmet Leaving the Headwaters,” as well as several others. The state of Wyoming also bought four of Gollings’ paintings in 1917, the same year that local banker and forward-thinking philanthropist E. A. Whitney died. To this day, these paintings hang in the Wyoming State Capitol Building. Several pieces are also held at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center in Cody.
Gollings specialized in Western art and was an expert in his subject of choice as he worked as a cowboy during the summer and an artist in the winter. According to fellow artist and friend, Hans Kleiber, Gollings went to great lengths to make sure his mediums of choice were of the highest quality and thus his works will stand the test of time. After Gollings’ death, Kleiber, wrote to The Sheridan Press, encouraging the community to continue to buy up Gollings’ artwork. Ahead of his time, Kleiber wrote “…we should not lose a pictorial record of the last phases that was the most romantic period in this western country.” Gollings’ work is a reminder of the everyday struggles of a cowboy’s life and also captures the beauty and rich heritage of the West.
Sheridan County is lucky to have access to a wide range of local art and Bill Gollings is just one of many talented artists from our region. Our community has a strong history of supporting the arts and with the continued commitment of individuals and local organizations this can continue for years to come.
Sarah Sommers is an assistant at Whitney Benefits.