Bill Gollings art.jpg
Bill Gollings, "Wrangling Horses on the Quarter Circle A", oil, 1925, Bradford Brinton Memorial Collection.

 Courtesy photo | The Brinton Museum

Sheridan County is home to a thriving art community including The Brinton Museum, the WYO, SAGE Community Arts, Whitney Center for the Arts, the Ucross Foundation and now UW’s Neltje Center.

Countless talented artists call Sheridan County home and we are thankful for the beauty these individuals bring to our community today, as well as the historical pieces of art that exist within our great state. Several such historical pieces of art by William Gollings are held by Whitney Benefits at The Brinton Museum.

Sarah Sommers is an assistant at Whitney Benefits. 

