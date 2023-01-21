We all know the adage, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” This is especially true with aging and exercise.
Many ailments are associated with aging: chronic back and neck pain, osteoarthritis, blood pressure problems, Type II diabetes, decreased muscle mass, reduced aerobic capacity, impaired balance, and the list goes on, but it doesn’t have to.
The risk of developing these conditions can largely be eliminated or reduced by following the guidelines for physical activity set by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Adults should consider the following to aid in prevention:
• Move more and sit less throughout the day.
• Complete at least 150 to 300 minutes a week of moderate-intensity, or 75 minutes to 150 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, or equivalent combination per week, spread throughout the week.
• Additional health benefits are gained by engaging in physical activity beyond 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week.
• Muscle-strengthening activities of moderate or greater intensity that involves all major muscle groups on two or more days a week.
If an injury or other medical concern is preventing you from exercising give Wyoming Rehab a call. You can schedule a free screen to talk with a physical therapist or begin formal physical therapy with a physician prescription.
Charlotte Walter, PT, DPT, ATC is a physical therapist at Wyoming Rehab.