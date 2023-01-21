Woman yoga
Courtesy photo | stock.adobe.com

We all know the adage, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” This is especially true with aging and exercise.

Many ailments are associated with aging: chronic back and neck pain, osteoarthritis, blood pressure problems, Type II diabetes, decreased muscle mass, reduced aerobic capacity, impaired balance, and the list goes on, but it doesn’t have to.

Charlotte Walter, PT, DPT, ATC is a physical therapist at Wyoming Rehab.

