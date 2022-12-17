12-31-18Snowpictures5 snow stock main street winter
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

I thought a good old heartwarming holiday story would be the best way to bring my Community Perspectives columns to an end, since I will be retiring as sheriff at the end of the year.

Way back when my kids called me “nocturnal” and I worked only night shifts, I was patrolling the streets of Sheridan during an early season snow storm. The blizzard had dropped over a foot of powder all over the town and roads were a sheet of ice under the piling snow. I came across an older model pickup with only one operational headlight. At least it looked like a headlight, but it was pointing vertical into the blinding flurry. As it passed by me, I noticed heavy front-end damage that looked recent. Before I could get turned around to stop the driver, the truck pulled over.

Tags

Recommended for you