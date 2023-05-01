As we move from the seemingly never-ending winter to the blooming spring season, I have begun hiking the hills, spending time with nature and all its beauty. I’ve embraced this time by being intentional about finding peace, slowing down from the daily rat race and really soaking in the beauty of the place we call home.
As I head one direction while my husband heads another, I’m left alone, something that doesn’t happen often without distractions. While this can be uncomfortable, I have learned to make the most of it and use this time to meditate or get deeper into my thoughts, which is not something I allow myself to do nearly enough.
My mind wanders for quite some time, not settling on a single thought, but many, reflecting on the past weeks and months.
It isn’t long and I think of all of the change that has happened in such a short amount of time. I find it incredible how fast life moves and how many events happen that we can easily forget about. This got me thinking about the past 20ish years finding myself in awe of all that has happened.
I’ve moved from a child, to young adult, to wife and mother, a professional and my most current season as an empty-nester. If you take time to dissect the seasons, life offers us different gifts and challenges tailored to allow us to “grow up” and become more centered, beautiful and valuable to society.
We don’t necessarily see these events as seasons as they occur, but if we do not move fully into each new season, we have the chance to bring the baggage of seasons past, and like the earth, we can’t grow and evolve without leaving the last season behind.
Take this time as we move from winter to spring, or spring to summer and breathe with intention and tap into your innate ability to relax the body and mind. Embrace that this is a new season for you too. Take this time to diminish the need to rush through life. Release the darkness that winter brought and bring light to your life. Focus on what you can let go of so you can lighten the load and reap the benefits this season has to offer.
Build free time into your day to meditate, take a walk or something else you enjoy. Do the things that you’ve always wanted to do instead of letting life pass you by. Moving from one season of life to the next gracefully requires mindfulness. When you embrace the season you are in, you can celebrate the gifts that your years have given you and live life to the fullest without regret.
Desiree Pearce is senior director of operations at the Sheridan County YMCA.