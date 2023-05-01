Bighorn Mountains stock
The Sheridan Press

As we move from the seemingly never-ending winter to the blooming spring season, I have begun hiking the hills, spending time with nature and all its beauty. I’ve embraced this time by being intentional about finding peace, slowing down from the daily rat race and really soaking in the beauty of the place we call home.

As I head one direction while my husband heads another, I’m left alone, something that doesn’t happen often without distractions. While this can be uncomfortable, I have learned to make the most of it and use this time to meditate or get deeper into my thoughts, which is not something I allow myself to do nearly enough.

Desiree Pearce is senior director of operations at the Sheridan County YMCA. 

