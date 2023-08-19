“When you are open to the beauty, mystery, and grandeur of ordinary existence, you ‘get it’ that it always has been beautiful, mysterious and grand and always will be.”
— TR Miller
Whether during a raging storm or a light sprinkle, it is possible to enjoy the movement and flow of each day, no matter what happens in our lives. The beauty of our presence in a world that is so incredibly grand offers precious moments throughout each day.
Equipped with an awareness practice that can be integrated into daily life, one can find specific, personal ways to stay more physically, emotionally and mentally healthy. That mindful practice is gratitude. Finding something for which to be truly grateful, even in times of greatest difficulties, opens our eyes, ears and hearts to a deeper pleasure in our experiences with others.
The word gratitude comes from the Latin “gratus,” which means thankful and/or pleasing. Basically, practicing gratitude relates to being pleased by the kindness of another and by the results of that generosity. However, there is also the aspect of self-care, which involves loving kindness, a fundamental part of the work involved in embracing gratitude. According to Jon Kabat-Zinn, PhD and initial founder of mindfulness-based stress reduction programs, if we can become a central nucleus of love and kindness toward ourselves and others, our thoughts, actions and words can benefit the world in some small but powerful way. It all starts with loving ourselves and, thus, being grateful for our own lives, what we have accomplished, the shortcomings we have faced and our future hopes and dreams. This is a critical part of gratitude practices.
Evidence-based science has found that an enduring gratitude practice is associated with a person’s general feelings of happiness because of improved physical and emotional well-being, mental strength, as well as higher levels of self-esteem and empathy for others. This, of course, enriches the quality of our relationships while reducing aggressive actions and reactions.
There are many practical ways of practicing gratitude. In the past, I have mentioned more “other-oriented” examples, so here are a few that are especially helpful for enhancing personal health and well-being:
• Set up regular yearly health appointments, screenings and vaccinations
• Keep lean protein, fresh fruits and vegetables available, while reducing unhealthy fats, overly salty and heavily preserved products and those with added sugars.
• Go to bed and wake up on a consistent schedule (same time each night) to attain higher quality rest. Seven to eight hours are highly recommended.
• Put physical activity on the daily priority list ~ move more ~ sit less.
Adding precious moments of just being grateful to daily life impacts one’s general demeanor. Embracing an attitude of gratitude for life, its ups-and-downs, the good times and challenging days as well, creates a remarkably empowering way to welcome each day. Just try it today: open wholeheartedly to the “beauty, mystery, and grandeur” of this remarkable ordinary existence, living it more genuinely, loving it more deeply, moment by precious moment.