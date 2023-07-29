suicide prevention ribbon stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is a two-day interactive workshop in suicide first-aid. ASIST teaches participants to recognize when someone may be at risk of suicide and work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety. Although ASIST is widely used by healthcare providers, participants don't need any formal training to attend the workshop. ASIST can be learned and used by anyone.

Since 2013 approximately 240 people in Sheridan County have been trained using the ASIST model. Participants have come from multiple different agencies and businesses as well as community members who simply want to build their skill set in order to be a resource for the public. Although I am grateful for each one of those individuals that took the time to attend ASIST and learn how to be a resource for the county, my goal is to train a hundred more citizens of Sheridan County by April of 2024. Sheridan County Prevention hosts this training including cost of materials, trainer fees, food and anything else. All an individual needs to bring to the table is their time, energy and willingness to learn.

Ann M. Perkins is Sheridan County community prevention manager. 

