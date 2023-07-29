Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is a two-day interactive workshop in suicide first-aid. ASIST teaches participants to recognize when someone may be at risk of suicide and work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety. Although ASIST is widely used by healthcare providers, participants don't need any formal training to attend the workshop. ASIST can be learned and used by anyone.
Since 2013 approximately 240 people in Sheridan County have been trained using the ASIST model. Participants have come from multiple different agencies and businesses as well as community members who simply want to build their skill set in order to be a resource for the public. Although I am grateful for each one of those individuals that took the time to attend ASIST and learn how to be a resource for the county, my goal is to train a hundred more citizens of Sheridan County by April of 2024. Sheridan County Prevention hosts this training including cost of materials, trainer fees, food and anything else. All an individual needs to bring to the table is their time, energy and willingness to learn.
For many of my family and friends as well as colleagues, the mantra has been, “Wow this summer has flown by." Yesterday, my son had an orthodontist appointment, and the next one we scheduled will be after school starts – Yikes! That boggles my mind. Where did the three months of summer go? I intentionally take time and think about how I have spent these summer days, building relationships with family and friends as well as community members, working in my flower and vegetable gardens (which means trips to Landon’s, one of my favorite places) and enjoying our beautiful outdoors, especially the mountains and our trail systems.
As we schedule these last weeks of August and cherish each hour before the snow comes, ask yourself if you are able to increase your skill set, and become a resource for our community by attending an ASIST this year. If you are interested in attending the August 23rd & 24th training here is the registration link. https://forms.gle/Tk9ADNGMEHyLAKRu7 . Future dates for ASIST in Sheridan County include October 24 & 25, 2023, January 30, 31, 2024 & April 16 & 17, 2024. I would love to see you come beside Sheridan County Prevention as a community partner.
Ann M. Perkins is Sheridan County community prevention manager.