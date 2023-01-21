One of the things I love most about living in Sheridan is the abundance of year-round recreational opportunities. Right now I’m thinking about snow sports — what about you?
If you love to get out on the slopes or make tracks with snowshoes, it is time to make sure you are in shape for those activities. Start right away to give your body time to adjust. This will increase your chances of having a healthy, injury-free winter season.
Here are some recommendations:
Boost your cardio.
Choose an activity you enjoy, whether it’s running, biking, swimming or interval training, and build up your tolerance to at least 30 minutes of continuous activity. The goal is to get your heart pumping with a moderate to moderate-high effort.
Increase your strength.
Skiing especially requires dynamic weight shifting and loading. Get your legs and core ready.
Do this by completing exercises like walking lunges with torso rotation, single-leg deadlifts, lateral ski jumps and cross-body chops against resistance. Aim to complete strength training two to three days a week, increasing resistance and/or volume over time.
Start slow.
If these types of activities are new to you, take your time. Gradually increase cardio activity by five minutes until you hit your goal duration. Start with two sets of strengthening exercises and increase to three sets or add resistance. Listen to how your body responds and adjust accordingly.
With winter already here, make sure you are physically able to enjoy all the recreational opportunities our area has to offer.
Charlotte Walter, PT, DPT, ATC is a physical therapist at Wyoming Rehab.