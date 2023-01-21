snowshoe stock
One of the things I love most about living in Sheridan is the abundance of year-round recreational opportunities. Right now I’m thinking about snow sports — what about you?

If you love to get out on the slopes or make tracks with snowshoes, it is time to make sure you are in shape for those activities. Start right away to give your body time to adjust. This will increase your chances of having a healthy, injury-free winter season.

Charlotte Walter, PT, DPT, ATC is a physical therapist at Wyoming Rehab.

