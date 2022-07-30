Several years ago, when helping move mattresses from my brother’s storage unit in preparation for visiting family members, I learned a powerful lesson. I was drinking lots of water in the 100-plus degree temperatures and thought everything was fine.
By evening I was struggling, feeling exhausted, enduring painful cramping around my ribcage area. It felt like my torso was being squeezed to death. As an active, older adult who practices self-care, I try to keep my fluid intake at an appropriate level. So I was shocked when, after several hours in the ER, I was diagnosed with dehydration. I was given the necessary IV fluids to take care of a potentially dangerous situation and, immediately, I felt much better, back to normal.
Dehydration is the abnormal loss of water from the body, mainly caused by illness or physical exertion. However, adding the extremely hot and humid weather conditions of recent weeks to fun-filled outdoor activities can cause issues for those who forget to be diligent in properly replenishing body fluid levels. Additionally, failing to notice symptoms of dehydration can increase the possibility of even greater threats to one’s health quickly.
Some common symptoms include headache, confusion, fatigue, dizziness, dry mouth, flushed red skin and constipation. Beyond dehydration, three common heat-related illnesses that can occur provide symptoms that should never be ignored:
• Heat cramps: involuntary spasms of body muscles
• Heat exhaustion: excessive thirst, weakness, headache, nausea, cramping, loss of consciousness;
• Heat stroke: symptoms of heat exhaustion combined with seizures, rapid heartbeat, rapid or shallow breathing, red skin tone. Heat stroke can soon become deadly, so immediate medical attention is warranted.
That night in the ER, I was reminded to be more diligent. The body is approximately 60% water, with added electrolytes — elements that have a natural positive or negative electrical charge when dissolved in water. Essential to regulating and sustaining balance between fluids inside and outside the body’s cells, they preserve optimal overall health and wellbeing. In my case, hydrating only with water was not the best solution, given the extreme temperature, high humidity and overexerting when moving heavy mattresses. My medical providers suggested adding electrolytes more often into my hydration regimen; I listened carefully and made necessary changes.
We can be proactive by following best practices for hydrating, staying cool and being informed. Learn what types of fluids are most helpful. Alcoholic beverages and “fizzy” drinks, such as sodas, will actually cause dehydration rather than prevent it, while certain drinks can help replenish electrolytes lost through sweating and dehydration. Consider other ways to stay cool: wearing light-colored clothing reflects the sun’s rays, whereas darker-colored clothing hinders control of the body’s core temperature. Also, loose-fitting and breathable outfits help. Keep informed by listening to those in the know, pay attention to extreme heat warnings and take measures to stay safe.
As the heat goes on, please continue to be proactive. Enjoy “fun in the sun” more by remaining diligent. Stay healthy and happy.
Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, C-IAYT, ACLM, RCHES, E-RYT500, RPYT, a certified Yoga Therapist, owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga Center. She teaches pre-professional health courses at Sheridan College and as an adjunct research fellow at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah, she sits on doctoral dissertation committees, mentoring students.