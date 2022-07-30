Kendrick Pool Standalones 001.jpg
Several years ago, when helping move mattresses from my brother’s storage unit in preparation for visiting family members, I learned a powerful lesson. I was drinking lots of water in the 100-plus degree temperatures and thought everything was fine.

By evening I was struggling, feeling exhausted, enduring painful cramping around my ribcage area. It felt like my torso was being squeezed to death. As an active, older adult who practices self-care, I try to keep my fluid intake at an appropriate level. So I was shocked when, after several hours in the ER, I was diagnosed with dehydration. I was given the necessary IV fluids to take care of a potentially dangerous situation and, immediately, I felt much better, back to normal.

Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, C-IAYT, ACLM, RCHES, E-RYT500, RPYT, a certified Yoga Therapist, owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga Center. She teaches pre-professional health courses at Sheridan College and as an adjunct research fellow at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah, she sits on doctoral dissertation committees, mentoring students.

