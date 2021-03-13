While our neighbors to the south get pummeled this weekend with a big wintry storm, I’m crafting plans for warm-weather adventures.
This time of year always proves a bit difficult for me and I imagine I’m not alone. The weather has started getting better, but still isn’t as gorgeous as we know May and June usually are. Time should be spent outside, yet the mud and the muck discourage us.
So, I start staring at maps and graph paper.
Over the 13 years or so I’ve lived in Sheridan, summer has meant mountain explorations and mountain relaxation. Each year, I try to go at least one place I’ve never been while also visiting some of my favorite hills and trails in the Bighorn Mountains and the surrounding area.
In recent weeks, I’ve unburied my maps of the Bighorn National Forest and the Cloud Peak Wilderness. I’ve started plotting with friends for our annual backpacking trip. I’ve started marking days off on my calendar for when I know I won’t be in the office.
Beyond the exploration of our area, I also started sketching on graph paper the layout for the garden of 2021. I’m eager to get my hands in the dirt, but know that the mud will stick around a bit longer. Dreams of fresh jalapenos, bell peppers, squash, zucchini and tomatoes keep invading my thoughts as I stare outside at the sunshine from my office desk.
I also keep eyeing my bicycle, which hangs from the rafters of my garage in the snowy months. The warm days tempt me into jumping on for my morning commute instead of ducking behind the wheel of my car.
But, I know I’m a bit of a fair-weather adventurer (and commuter). As noted above, mud isn’t my favorite and neither is cold. So, I daydream until the cold summer mornings shift to cool beginnings to hot days.
The patience required reminds me a bit of where we are with the rest of the things that remain top-of-mind these days. Most of us are eager to ditch our masks, and that day inches nearer with the governor’s announcement that the statewide mask mandate will be discontinued Tuesday.
Our community also seems to ache for more connection — over beers at crowded events, on dance floors while we listen to our favorite local musicians and shoulder to shoulder in the stands of sporting events.
We’re so close, it seems.
By no means do I believe that COVID will disappear with the warmer weather. But those who have wanted a vaccine locally have, for the most part, gained access to those shots. The number of new cases reported each week and each day have dwindled compared to those of the fall and winter months.
Just like Wyoming’s weather, there will certainly be another snow storm that disrupts our lives, but we’re all equipped to handle it just a bit better than a year ago knowing that summer relief is just a few months away.
The same can be said of our COVID situation. With more and more vaccines available for those who want them, relief seems within reach.
Just remember to be patient while you sketch out plans (whether on a calendar or graph paper) — those storms remain possibilities and we have to remain flexible, respectful and hopeful.