My day finally comes to a close. I lean back on pillows propped up behind me on my bed, gently resting my legs over a large oblong cushion. I take a moment for myself. This full day included caregiving for Dad, teaching yoga before Christmas break, a one-on-one session and finalizing grades for my college students.
My thoughts turn to the elegant 6-foot fir. When will I find time to decorate it? Ahhhh, 5 a.m. tomorrow I’ll start, before others wake up. Settling into my evening meditation, I follow my breath, gently inhaling deeply and allowing a longer, releasing exhale. Minutes later, I saunter to the bathroom to get ready to retire for the evening. Upstairs, I check speakers, shut off outdoor lights, check the thermostat setting and secure doors. My brother and I discuss tomorrow’s “Dad events.” Finally, I check in on dear old Dad, gently running my fingers through his silky white hair as he sleeps. Now it is time to relax.
“Silent night, holy night, all is calm, all is bright…” I repeat the verses to myself; they seem to massage my heart and soul as I lay down. My soft pillows and velvety comforter hug me as I drift into restful slumber. Awaking several times overnight, I make my way with soft night-lights guiding me to Dad’s bedside. All is well.
Suddenly, it’s 5 a.m. Opening my eyes, stretching a bit, I’m feeling good. I sneak upstairs to decorate our tree with twinkling bright white lights and gold and silver bulbs. Wow, only 30 minutes. I slip back downstairs to begin my early meditation and yoga practice. Life is good: Christmas is just around the corner.
We approach this beautiful event, noting that it is celebrated in many different ways in various countries and cultures. Within our own borders, there are multiple Christmas customs observed. Christian groups await a most significant event, anticipating the birth of the Christ Child. Many groups already kicked off the holiday season with parades, music festivals, caroling and shopping galore. Even football season is in full swing with numerous bowl games taking place. Yet, this holiday spirit thing is not always easy. So, here are my thoughts for lifting up spirits and starting some merrymaking of your own in small spurts:
• Put up a few decorations, even on Christmas; “Deck the Halls” in your own way
• Bring back one tradition from your upbringing; share it with others
• Double up holiday cheer: play festive music (the type you like)
• Be kind to others and respectful of their traditions
• Greet others with a smile or a wave
• Watch a favorite classic holiday movie; embrace its message (there always is one)
• Spend time in the spirit of joy: laugh more
Festive moods during Christmas season shine through the most in the spirit of gratitude, giving, joy, and peace-filled moments. Awaken the spirit of Christmas in your own special way, embrace and enjoy it, moment by precious moment.