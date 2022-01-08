This week as we brave the frigid cold that has enveloped our county, it is easy to retreat within ourselves and want to do nothing but stay in our homes and stay warm.
Therefore, this is the perfect time to challenge yourself to get out and determine how you can support the young people of our community. January is the perfect time for resolutions, and most of us complete that activity (at least in our minds) every year.
Can you remember what your resolutions were for 2021? For most of us, a resolution is a great idea that flees away in the night only to be thought of again next Dec. 31. So, what can we do to make that resolution to contribute stick?
Significant parts of the Sources of Strength model are the ideas of generosity and mentors. These two concepts fit together very well, as often as a mentor, we give of our time, talent and our gifts. Research shows that having a mentor in a young person’s life can literally be life-changing.
Having that trusted adult as a confidant can significantly reduce the possibility that a young person will die by suicide. There are numerous programs within Sheridan County where adults can support youth through organized, research-based, methods that truly do change the life course of a young person.
One such program that has an amazing presence in our county is the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. There are site-based and community-based versions of this mentorship program in Sheridan County. The site-based program is for juniors and seniors at Sheridan High School and Tongue River High School to go into elementary schools and mentor a young person, usually once a week before or after school, and sometimes at lunch. The community-based version is just that.
Adults from the community who strive to make a difference are paired up with a young person in need of a role model and an additional support system. This amazing program is always looking for more mentors, or “Bigs” as they call them. If you are interested in learning more, please call me for more information.
There are other amazing programs through other vital organizations within Sheridan County. Compass Center for Families offers a program called Strengthening Families, which is a family skills training program for high-risk and general population families. Parents and youth attend skills classes together to learn parenting skills and youth life skills. Programs such as these increase the protective factors within our communities.
Protective factors are conditions or attributes in individuals, families and communities that promote the health and well-being of children and families. These programs emphasize strength, which is why Sources of Strength is such an important part of the school experience in Sheridan County. How many other programs and organizations in our county can you name that increase our protective factors? The list is long. Send me an email with the organization you come up with and I will report back. My email is aperkins@sheridancounty.com. I look forward to hearing from you.
Blessings to you all; stay warm and healthy.