Albrechts
Buy Now

Left, Will Albrecht, 10, holds his cookies and cream cone while his 7-year-old brother, Nick, waits for his bubblegum ice cream May 28, 2013, at Kendrick Park.

If you missed the ads in between political spots, it’s back-to-school time. I have no idea why January, February and March can’t go by as fast as June, July and August, but they don’t. It’s a cruel, cosmic mystery. My 17-year-old son, Nick, is a senior this year. This is impossible to fathom.

I will preview this column by whining that my children didn’t do school according to my best-laid plans. My visions of the epic photos and experiences from the first days of school, dress-up days, prom, etc., all went up in smoke. Will and Nick were not interested in any of that business. They went to school, they came home and they roped. The rest was just unnecessary fluff.

Amy Albrecht is executive director of Center for a Vital Community. 

Recommended for you