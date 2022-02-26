As a snot-nosed 17-year-old in the U.S. Army, one of my intermittent duties was driving the platoon sergeant. I would ferry the sergeant to various meetings and wait outside with the other lowly privates as important training discussions about battle plans took place outside of earshot. In between the battle plan meetings, we transported the two most important pieces of equipment needed to fuel an infantry unit: Beans and Bullets.
I find it interesting that I started adulthood running Beans and Bullets to those soldiers that accomplished the mission and, at the pinnacle of my law enforcement career, I am once again running Beans and Bullets. I have been fortunate in my military and law enforcement careers because those Beans and Bullets have always been a metaphorical reference. I haven’t limited the sustenance of those I serve to beans, and I have never needed to resupply the troops with actual bullets, except for training rounds.
I consider myself a lifelong student of leadership, and I have been privileged to instruct locally and statewide on that very important topic. The leadership style I have adopted is called servant leadership. My interpretation of servant leadership is that I strive to provide everyone working for us the training and equipment they need to accomplish the mission our citizenry demands. That means I serve those that do the job so that they may serve each of you.
On some days, when our staff is toiling through a 20-hour day at a serious crime scene, the best help I can provide is delivering the Beans and Bullets. As a leader, those are the emotionally difficult times. I want to push them out of the way and take over, to save them the physical and mental anguish. I feel running supplies and coordinating behind the scene is a feeble attempt to make myself useful. However, I resist the urge to take an active part because our deputies have trained and prepared for those difficult days. If I step in, it sends the message that I do not trust in their abilities. So I am self-relegated to Beans and Bullets.
Most days, I am listening to the needs of our staff or the public and determining ways to provide those Beans and Bullets while working within the confines of limited budgets. Those days are very rewarding, where my experience and knowledge of people’s strengths move our office in a direction that truly helps our residents and visitors. It is a shell game of moving Beans and Bullets in ever more creative ways to accomplish Wyoming’s new mantra to “do more with less.”
From a teenager in a foreign country a lifetime ago to the sheriff of Sheridan County, I have seen a lot and lived a lot. I am fortunate to have been entrusted with this role, and I gladly step back to let our staff do what they do best: serve each and every one of you. Meanwhile, I will be here serving our deputies and support personnel Beans and Bullets.