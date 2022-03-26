As the weather starts to warm up and the grass starts to grow back, we all know events in Sheridan are about to ramp up. Many of us look forward to the 3rd Thursday Street Festivals, the Dead Swede Gravel Race, the Karz Club Rod Run, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, the Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest, The First Peoples' Pow Wow and so many more.
If you go to Sheridan County’s Travel and Tourism website, there are 28 different annual festivals and events listed and that doesn’t even include some of the nonprofit fundraisers, smaller events or newer events.
Countless businesses and organizations use their resources to plan events for the Sheridan community throughout the year. Additionally, each of these events has numerous dedicated and generous sponsors. Why? What is the purpose of all of these events? What is the benefit to the organizations and businesses? What is the benefit to the community and city of Sheridan? Is the abundance of events typical or unique to Sheridan?
Let’s use Downtown Sheridan Association’s upcoming Downtown Kentucky Derby Party as an example. This event is coming up May 7 at 3 p.m. at Mydland Market. It’s going to be an afternoon full of mint juleps, hors d’oeuvres, the Kentucky Derby horse race, big hats and games. The Nate Champion Band is even playing after the race. It’s sure to be a good time for everyone.
So, what’s the purpose of this event? Deep down, this event is about more than just a two-minute horse race. The Kentucky Derby is a celebration of southern culture and traditions as one of the oldest continuously contested sporting events in history. There are few American sporting events with the history and popularity of the Kentucky Derby. Additionally, as a fundraiser for the Downtown Sheridan Association, funds generated by this event are crucial for supporting downtown development projects that enhance, preserve and promote our historic downtown district. The Downtown Kentucky Derby Party is a great way for community members to give back while having a good time.
Community members benefit from the social interactions and networking that events for the community provide. The Downtown Kentucky Derby Party is just that — a party! It is a social and cultural gathering that connects people from all walks of life and professions, fostering relationships, enhancing mental well-being and improving social skills. Conversations might inspire individuals to be creative and invest in their passions and ideas. The event might even spark long-term friendships and connections. When you bring members of a community close together for a fun event, attendees walk away with good feelings and even better memories and relationships.
Events are part of Sheridan’s identity. The abundant local events keep traditions alive and create new ones. Sheridan has a lot of pride in the strength of their community and this attracts new residents along the way. New visitors might attend an event and see the improved quality of life in the community. When organizations plan events, they are improving the quality of life for their community by providing social and cultural opportunities for everyone to enjoy.
Events aren’t just important to the organizations that plan them, they are crucial to our quality of life and the success of Sheridan as a community. Think about your memories of summertime. You probably think about the Fourth of July fireworks, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Parade and the 3rd Thursday Street Festivals. These events and others provide an immense value to citizens, and it’s hard to imagine life without them. Additionally, many of these events in the community boost the economy and drive revenue to local businesses. Families and individuals come from near and far to attend Sheridan events because there truly is something special about them and this community.