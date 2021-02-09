Like usual, Tom Brady won the Super Bowl.
And like usual, the commercials were on point.
Being that the Broncos are so far from the Super Bowl it’s absurd, social distancing is all the rage and Wyoming doesn’t get television, I decided to just watch the Super Bowl commercials, conveniently compiled by Vulture.
From there, I picked this year’s top ads in a very competitive year, as Coca-Cola took its name out of the ring — maybe holding its breath for a big showing at the Olympics, when they return — as well as Kia and Hyundai, making room for pandemic lifesaver businesses like DoorDash and Logitech.
While the marvel of Amazon’s Alexa spot with Michael B. Jordan enticed fans, a few others topped the list for me:
The 'made me cry happy tears' winners:
First place: Ford’s Finish Strong
Wow. If you ever wanted your heart ripped right out of your chest, this is the ad for you. Ford touches right where everyone hurts the most during this ongoing pandemic — the lack of physical connection. Ford usually knocks it out of the park for me, but this one really let the tears flood my eyes.
Maybe it’s the overwhelming understanding that everyone is in this together, or the fact we’re so close to the end, or that we have so far to go. Either way, they nailed it.
“Soon, we will be what we were. Touching, loving, living. Let’s finish strong.”
Second place: Toyota’s Jessica Long
Yep, another tear-jerker. Nodding to adoption, rockstar athletes with a handicap and female empowerment, this one does the job in making me want to go out and buy a Toyota Monday morning. I didn’t, but it sure got me excited for the Olympics — again, whenever they happen — and to cheer on a strong woman with an incredible story. Way to go, Toyota. You sold the feeling.
“We believe there is hope and strength in all of us.”
Honorable mention: Anheuser-Busch’s Let’s Grab a Beer
The Budweiser clydesdales and puppies took a break for the parent company’s slot to, again, promote unity and support and togetherness. Maybe I’m a sucker for simple sap, or maybe we’ve all just been cooped up too long without events in which to share that beer together.
“Let’s remember. It’s never just about the beer. It’s about saying that simple, human truth. We need each other.”
I loved Indeed’s The Rising and NFL’s Vince Lombardi tribute, too, but they didn’t make the cut for top ads. Maybe I’m tired of crying at advertisements meant to make me cry.
The 'totally genius integration' winner:
T-Mobile’s The GOAT in 5G
With picture-perfect integration into the cultural relevance of the Big Game, this genius ad integrates the Goat and Gronk coming out of retirement. People have said Brady winning the Super Bowl proves the world is recalibrating back to pre-pandemic levels of normal. Let’s hope so. Also, let’s hope the phone doesn’t cut out this year and Brady retires.
And finally, the 'yay, Wyoming' winner:
Bass Pro Shop’s Let’s Get Back to Nature
This ad showed a familiar scene to Wyomingites: the outdoors. While Vulture’s recap of the advertisement dogged it a bit, the ad featured the great outdoors, a place Wyomingites spend a majority of their time and city folk realized is amazing during the pandemic. While I fully support tourism and know it’s the second leading industry in the state — and one I hope continues to grow, especially in Sheridan — I can say most people have their fingers crossed for a little less crowding in the Bighorns this summer.