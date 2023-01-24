Energy prices soared. That was due to shortages created by the Biden administration’s war on carbon and the war in Ukraine. Some of the blame could be laid on COVID, I suppose. Though the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, the consequences of a global shutdown continue to echo through the economy.

Due to shortages, energy prices increased dramatically, as did the state of Wyoming’s tax revenue. Contributing to the windfall are runaway property values due to zero percent real interest rates courtesy of the Federal Reserve.

Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov.

Recommended for you