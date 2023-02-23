The Legislature took a three-day weekend for Presidents’ Day. The break is timely. People are starting to get a bit worn. A break to go home is great preparation for finishing the last nine days of the session.
Sunday offered time for snowshoeing with Donna. Fresh, crisp air and sunshine is a perfect way to recharge.
I reflected upon a conversation I had with some of my Senate colleagues well before the start of the session. The topic: setting goals. With the help of legislative fiscal staff, I had done a bit of back-of-the-envelope calculating. What, I asked, if we set as our goal putting into permanent savings $1.25 billion? The response: “A noble ambition, but it will never happen.”
Last week we approved a budget that saves somewhere between $1.3 and $1.4 billion.
But, before I pat myself on the back, I did miss the mark in one important respect — not all the savings are going into permanent savings. Half of it is going into permanent funds and the other half into reserve accounts.
Permanent funds cannot be spent. The Wyoming Constitution forbids it. The earnings can be spent, but nothing from the account can be touched. The permanent funds the budget appropriates to are for the operation of state government and for education.
Reserve accounts are intended to be tapped only in the event of a downturn in the economy and tax revenues. That is where the other half of the savings are deposited. In theory, politicians could reach into the reserves and try to spend it for purposes other than a rainy day. But I hope the need to buffer against busts is so ingrained in our collective memories that it will not happen.
In my session paperwork, I named this hoped-for outcome “The Grand Bargain.” While saving a great deal, it also leaves $1.4 billion or so in the state’s checking account — further protection against a downturn. And there was money left over for appropriation to other needs. These include items such as budget increases to reflect inflation, construction, increases to school funding and overdue raises for state employees. The desperate shortage of plow drivers and highway patrol troops were the most visible signs of the need.
Of course, not every expenditure in the budget is something I feel is absolutely necessary. You, too, might differ on the “needs versus wants” in the budget. But compromise is necessary to get it done. That is the way the founders set up the American political system.
As I write, I am headed back down to Cheyenne. It is a sacrifice to be away from hearth and home, but an honor to serve the people of Johnson and Sheridan counties. Hopefully the last nine days of this session will fly quickly, and I can return to the comforts of home.
Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at dave.kinskey@wyoleg.gov.