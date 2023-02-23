Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

The Legislature took a three-day weekend for Presidents’ Day. The break is timely. People are starting to get a bit worn. A break to go home is great preparation for finishing the last nine days of the session.

Sunday offered time for snowshoeing with Donna. Fresh, crisp air and sunshine is a perfect way to recharge.

Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at dave.kinskey@wyoleg.gov.

