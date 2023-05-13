Camping is one of the most popular activities in the Bighorn National Forest. After gathering hundreds of comments from meetings and interested people over the last few years, it is clear to Bighorn National Forest leaders that changes are necessary to how dispersed camping is managed.
The revised camping regulations are partially based on ideas from the public and partially based on input from resource specialists and partners. Changes will be phased with some taking effect immediately. Regulations will not look much different for the 2023 camping season, with the exception of a new requirement to store food and any attractant in a manner that prevents wildlife from accessing it.
“We know that people value the freedom that dispersed camping provides, but also know it has become increasingly difficult to find a campsite with so many unoccupied campers left on the Forest and people not complying with the 14-day stay limit,” Forest Supervisor on the Bighorn National Forest Andrew Johnson said.
The forest will take an adaptive and phased approach to implementing changed camping regulations. “It is important that we take the time to do this right and work with the public and our partners for the best solutions,” said Johnson.
Starting now, camping is limited to 14 days in one site, then visitors must move five road miles. This requirement now applies all year, rather than just the summer season. Visitors to the Bighorns will see increased enforcement of the 14-day stay limit this summer as well.
In recent years more and more garbage is being left by visitors, or unsecured when people are away from their campsites. This has led to an increasing number of incidents where bears get into garbage and improperly stored food. Sadly, this has required that a number of bears have been euthanized because of people’s irresponsible behavior. To address the issue, the Forest is implementing a requirement that attractants like food and garbage be stored in a bear resistant manner Forest-wide.
“We all have a responsibility as public land users to keep a clean camp, and not properly storing our food and garbage can attract bears and other wildlife putting them and ourselves at risk,” said Johnson. During the summer of 2023 Forest staff and Law Enforcement will educate visitors on how to comply with the food and attractant storage requirement, and enforcement will begin in earnest in the summer of 2024.
Based on input from a local dispersed camping task force effort by the Big Horn Mountain Coalition and public comments, the Forest plans other changes and improvements to camping management over time, such as adding additional designated sites like those found in the West Tensleep corridor. Visit the Forest’s website for a complete list of the task force recommendations, fs.usda.gov/bighorn.
Should the dispersed camping rule changes not be effective in improving access to campsites and increasing compliance with the 14-day stay limit, an additional requirement to remove all camping and personal equipment from the forest after 14 days would be considered. The current rules will be in place until the end of the 2023 camping season, unless rescinded earlier by the Forest Supervisor. To check out the camping rules and other regulations, please visit our website and select Forest Orders at fs.usda.gov/bighorn.
Sara Kirol is acting Tongue District Recreation Program Manager for the U.S. Forest Service.