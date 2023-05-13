05-13-23 OUTDOORS column dispersed campingweb.jpg
Recreationists camp along Bucking Mule Falls Road, Forest System Road 14.

 Courtesy photo | Sara Kirol U.S. Forest Service

Camping is one of the most popular activities in the Bighorn National Forest.  After gathering hundreds of comments from meetings and interested people over the last few years, it is clear to Bighorn National Forest leaders that changes are necessary to how dispersed camping is managed.

The revised camping regulations are partially based on ideas from the public and partially based on input from resource specialists and partners. Changes will be phased with some taking effect immediately. Regulations will not look much different for the 2023 camping season, with the exception of a new requirement to store food and any attractant in a manner that prevents wildlife from accessing it.

Sara Kirol is acting Tongue District Recreation Program Manager for the U.S. Forest Service. 

