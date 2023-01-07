Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

Parliamentary procedure originated in the English Parliament as a set of rules intended to promote civil and orderly legislative debate. Unfortunately, sometimes political positions and passions run so deep that orderly, dispassionate discussion loses out to shouting and brawling.

In the U.S. Congress, in the days leading up to our Civil War, Yale historian Joanne B. Freeman documented more than 70 acts of violence between congressmen.

Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov.

