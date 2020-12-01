My husband and I just watched the first episode of Yellowstone, a drama directed by Taylor Sheridan that hits the mark for describing several issues residents face throughout the Mountain West. The show itself is fairly brilliant thus far, and the issues brought up are not unlike Sheridan’s other productions about our region.
Sheridan is also known for his production of "Wind River," a heart-hitting drama based on real events taking place in the reservation of the movie’s namesake. Similarly, Yellowstone depicts the raw truths of life in this area, focusing on Bozeman, Montana, and featuring Crow Nation and what we believed to be several parts of Lodge Grass or the surrounding area. I know for a fact they filmed at least one snippet of a scene in Crow Nation because I recognized the familiar Apsaalooke Nights Casino sign that stands above the buildings right off of Interstate 90 in Crow Agency, Montana.
While the show dramatizes a lot and stretches some relationships a little further than reality, many of the issues brought up are some that hit home.
Strained relationships between white ranch land owners and members of the fictional Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Land use disputes between ranchers and developers. Ranchers struggling to keep children around to help run the family business.
Even the familiar word transplants hits the screen — a word known well to Wyomingites and Montanans to mean, as actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce, describes as “A person who moves to a place, and then they try to make that place just like the place they left.”
Sheridan does a great job in his films about our area bringing up real issues in a real way. Several times throughout the show, we pointed out flaws with an out-of-state license plate, the way they cocked a gun or the fact they wear pointed boots and tan corduroys instead of square-toed boots and blue jean Wranglers. But, getting beyond our critical lenses, we see that a lot of the issues hit home.
Last week in our largest edition of the year, reporter Stephen Dow wrote about the housing market with a sidebar explaining the booming development industry in Sheridan County this past year. He also covered a Sheridan County Commission meeting where commissioners denied a landowner the ability to split his 80-acre land into two 40-acre plots for his two children, with comments about land use and not wanting it to be developed, as it’s zoned for agriculture.
Questions popped up on social media regarding middle class residents not being able to afford housing in the area, and land use issues with two people congratulating commissioners and mentioning other areas where a decision like that wasn’t made.
Whether the discussions start through a dramatized version of our lives or through an article posted on Facebook, they’re good conversations to have with family, friends and colleagues. However it comes up in conversation, I encourage you to continue talking about difficult things in a respectful manner.