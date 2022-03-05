Before the budget session convenes in February, the House and the Senate Appropriations Committees meet together and study each agency budget. Our hearings last as long as the budget session itself — four weeks, or 20 business days.
Each committee member is assigned responsibility to thoroughly understand various state agency budgets.
I am one of five members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which, this past Monday, walked the entire Senate through the state’s budget.
When the Legislature convenes, the budget is on the desk of every legislator. They have the first week to study it. In week two, the House and Senate separately consider the budget. It is the responsibility of each Appropriations Committee member, in the House and the Senate, to explain assigned agency budgets to the entire body.
My assigned agencies include the Department of Health, which encompasses the Medicaid program, and payments to nursing homes, hospitals, doctors and other health programs. I am also assigned the Department of Family Services, which includes juvenile justice, the boys’ and girls’ schools and other social services programs. I am also responsible for the budget of the Wyoming Retirement System, which manages $10 billion in investments. Finally, I am responsible for the Wyoming Department of Education and all K-12 funding.
I must understand and present 40% of all state spending.
The walk-through of the entire budget, referred to as “the first reading,” consumes Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday marks the beginning of the second reading. Senators propose amendments to the budget for a vote. This process takes hours.
Most amendments are to increase funding for a program of interest to a legislator or important to his or her district.
Our job as the Appropriations Committee is to defend the budget and “hold the line” on spending and debate in opposition to proposed increases.
Thursday was a day off from the budget, to give legislators time to draft amendments for the third and final reading on Friday.
Friday, we debated those amendments. The longest debate was regarding an amendment to expand Medicaid and adopt Obamacare. That proposal came with a hefty price tag. It was defeated after substantial debate.
After the conclusion of the third reading, we voted on the budget as a whole, approved it, and sent it over to the House for their consideration next week. The Senate will at the same time consider the House’s changes to the budget.