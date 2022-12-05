Money stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

Trying to understand taxes may sound too difficult to some people and too boring to others, but the reality is that if a person knows what the numbers on his tax return represent and how he can exercise some control over them, he will be better positioned to keep more of his own money rather than hand it over to Uncle Sam every April 15.

One of the all-time best mechanisms for exercising control over one’s tax situation is the Roth IRA. A Roth IRA is an individual retirement account allowing contributions of after-tax dollars up to a certain amount each year ($6,000 in 2022). Its greatest benefit is that earnings on the account and withdrawals after age 59½ are tax-free as long as the account has been held for a minimum of five years. Stated another way, a diligent saver will accumulate a source of income he won’t have to pay taxes on.

Rita Geary is a volunteer for Sheridan County AARP.

