Trying to understand taxes may sound too difficult to some people and too boring to others, but the reality is that if a person knows what the numbers on his tax return represent and how he can exercise some control over them, he will be better positioned to keep more of his own money rather than hand it over to Uncle Sam every April 15.
One of the all-time best mechanisms for exercising control over one’s tax situation is the Roth IRA. A Roth IRA is an individual retirement account allowing contributions of after-tax dollars up to a certain amount each year ($6,000 in 2022). Its greatest benefit is that earnings on the account and withdrawals after age 59½ are tax-free as long as the account has been held for a minimum of five years. Stated another way, a diligent saver will accumulate a source of income he won’t have to pay taxes on.
It is important to note that a person must have earned income (not investment income) to contribute to a Roth. Believe it or not, a teenager at his first job should seriously consider opening a Roth IRA because starting early will give the account more years to grow, and as Albert Einstein supposedly once said, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” The interest paid on the initial money invested, as well as on the interest it earns, compounds exponentially — not linearly — over time.
A Roth IRA account may require a hefty minimum investment amount to open, so plan ahead and gather those savings throughout the year to compile enough to get started. (A Roth IRA contribution for 2022 may be made until April 18, 2023). Thereafter, even if a person cannot contribute the whole amount each year, making the effort to contribute as much as possible every year will build the account over time. Roth IRAs can be obtained through brokerage firms, investment companies and most banks (in all three cases both brick-and-mortar and online). When shopping for a place to open a Roth IRA, be sure to compare the fees that each will charge, because over a long period of time, small savings can make a huge difference in the ending balance.
Many people invest Roth dollars in ways that carry more risk (and greater potential for higher returns) such as mutual funds or index funds made up of growth stocks or dividend-paying stocks. If a person prefers less risk, he might buy Treasury bonds, TIPS or bond funds, holdings meant to generate reliable, dependable returns. A financial advisor can provide more details, as well as advice on how using the stash of tax-free cash from your Roth IRA in conjunction with other income streams will affect the bottom line on a tax return.
Speaking of taxes, even if a person can utilize the flexibility of a Roth IRA, he still may not understand the other ins and outs of preparing a tax return. Fortunately, the AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will again be available at The Hub beginning in February to help clients prepare their tax returns. They specialize in serving people older than 50 and those with low-to-moderate income.
Rita Geary is a volunteer for Sheridan County AARP.