The concept of belonging has been heavy on my mind lately. When I read the news it is a pendulum swing between heart warming human interest stories and the endless drudgery of things going wrong in the world.
In the “going wrong in the world'' category, I am especially shook by one frequent pattern of awful news; the lone shooter. There are a vast and growing number of stories that have similar plot lines in which a young male in mere moments terrorizes a group of humans in a shopping center, theater, church or school. The shooter is generally alone. Solo. Isolated. Angry. Disconnected. Not in any way part of the group they are seeking to destroy.
In essence, what these shooters have in common is that they do not belong.
The more I think about it, belonging, or lack thereof, seems to be at the root of every shooter’s profile. I can’t think of a story where the active shooter was a 4-H kid who participated in rifle sports or babysat neighbor kids on the weekend. Nor have I read of a cross-country runner or church volunteer becoming an active shooter.
So, if a lack of belonging is at the heart of the profile, how do we alter it? How do we foster a sense of belonging among youth? among the alienated?
This year, the Y’s annual scholarship campaign is themed “Building Belonging.” In part, it is a play on words as a nod to all of the construction the Y has experienced over the past five years. Though far beyond that, it is a call for support to ensure everyone has a place of belonging at the Y.
However, providing access to the Y facility and programs is just the beginning. Belonging takes more work. It is youth programs that require team effort, accountability and celebration. It is adult exercise classes that intentionally form small communities of participants that check on each other, encourage and help each other out.
Building belonging is not a passive activity. It is active, intentional and founded on personal connection. There is not a set script for building belonging but there are certainly common ingredients including: making the invitation over and over again, following up, caring, accepting, including and engaging. I often will ask the same youth to join an activity two to three times before they agree to give it a try. And, even when they decline the invitation, they generally have a smile that comes from the warmth of being asked. Included.
I’m not saying the Y is a cure-all for the increase of active shooters, but it is certainly one of many places in Sheridan actively working to foster small communities and get youth plugged in. Yet organizations are too broad a vessel for change — many, many individuals like you and me taking a personal interest in a youth is at the core of building a community of belonging.
My optimistic heart keeps imagining if a potential shooter had a series of peers, mentors, neighbors and mere acquaintances who checked in on him, invited him continuously to social gatherings, scheduled a physical activity or a game night or a hunting trip. If he was part of a community that noticed alarming changes, cared deep enough to not ignore the signs, pressed him to know he is part of a community and not apart from a community. I think it's worth the extra effort.
Liz Cassiday is executive director of the Sheridan County YMCA.