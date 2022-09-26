building belonging stock

Building belonging is not a passive activity, columnist Liz Cassiday writes. It is active, intentional and founded on personal connection.

 Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

The concept of belonging has been heavy on my mind lately. When I read the news it is a pendulum swing between heart warming human interest stories and the endless drudgery of things going wrong in the world.

In the “going wrong in the world'' category, I am especially shook by one frequent pattern of awful news; the lone shooter. There are a vast and growing number of stories that have similar plot lines in which a young male in mere moments terrorizes a group of humans in a shopping center, theater, church or school. The shooter is generally alone. Solo. Isolated. Angry. Disconnected. Not in any way part of the group they are seeking to destroy.

Liz Cassiday is executive director of the Sheridan County YMCA. 

