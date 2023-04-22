Construction on Main Street has officially started, but don’t worry, the sidewalks are open to allow shopping for patrons. If you recall in 2003, downtown Sheridan Main Street went under construction as the Wyoming Department of Transportation updated sidewalks, gutters and curbs to ensure safety and ADA compliance. Now it's time to upgrade the utilities and sewers — this is a long overdue update that hasn’t been done since the 1970s.
The mission at DSA is to preserve, enhance and promote historic downtown Sheridan to ensure future prosperity, and that is exactly what the major focus for DSA will be this summer. DSA is placing top priority on supporting and promoting the existing downtown businesses during the summer construction season.
In partnership with the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, DSA is working on marketing strategies and promotions to maintain the support of our downtown merchants. They are the heart of downtown Sheridan and without them, the vibrancy of our downtown would diminish. Please keep an eye on the DSA website and social media as downtown businesses will be highlighted throughout the summer to ensure that downtown is top of mind for locals and visitors alike.
Speaking of summer, get ready to come downtown for the 3rd Thursday Street Festivals. This year, the event will be held from the Main Street and Brundage Street intersection to the Main Street and Coffeen Avenue intersection. Registration for the event will open May 1 at downtownsheridan.org or stop by the office for more information.
The first 3rd Thursday will take place June 15. Due to a necessary downsize in space this year, we will have limited booth spaces available. There will be a great lineup of entertainment and activities for all ages, so don’t miss it.
As some of you may have heard, DSA will not have the Sheridan Farmers Market this summer. This is not "goodbye," rather a "see you next year with a whole new and revamped farmers market." Until then, we encourage you to support our vendors at Freedom Foods, Sackett’s Market, Farmers Market at Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping, and the farmers market in Ranchester.
Stay tuned, DSA will be transplanting 850 plants, and weather permitting, those plants will be hanging downtown next month even throughout construction. If you are interested in helping us transplant the flowers or volunteer with our nonprofit organization, please contact us at 307-672-8881.
Zoila Perry is executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.