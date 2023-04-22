3rd Thursday006.jpg
Sheridanites stand in line for vendors at the August 3rd Thursday Street Festival by the Downtown Sheridan Association Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

Construction on Main Street has officially started, but don’t worry, the sidewalks are open to allow shopping for patrons. If you recall in 2003, downtown Sheridan Main Street went under construction as the Wyoming Department of Transportation updated sidewalks, gutters and curbs to ensure safety and ADA compliance. Now it's time to upgrade the utilities and sewers — this is a long overdue update that hasn’t been done since the 1970s.

The mission at DSA is to preserve, enhance and promote historic downtown Sheridan to ensure future prosperity, and that is exactly what the major focus for DSA will be this summer. DSA is placing top priority on supporting and promoting the existing downtown businesses during the summer construction season.

Zoila Perry is executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.

