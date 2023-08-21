caregiver stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

Today, more than one-in-five Americans are caregivers, having provided care to an adult or child with special needs at some time in the past 12 months. This totals an estimated 53 million adults in the U.S., according to AARP.

And who cares for the caregivers? The free Caring for the Caregivers workshop series in Sheridan begins Sept. 11.

Amy Poeschl-Wyatt, BSN, RN, is an AARP volunteer in Sheridan.

Recommended for you