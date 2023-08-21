Today, more than one-in-five Americans are caregivers, having provided care to an adult or child with special needs at some time in the past 12 months. This totals an estimated 53 million adults in the U.S., according to AARP.
And who cares for the caregivers? The free Caring for the Caregivers workshop series in Sheridan begins Sept. 11.
The 10 weekly workshops will start Sept 11 at 5:30 p.m. with a light dinner followed by workshops and activities for loved ones at 6:30 p.m. The workshops are designed to help you prepare for your role as a caregiver or strengthen you in your current role as caregiver. Find the final workshop schedule at holynamesheridan.org/caregiver-support or contact Susan Bigelow, 307-752-1762 or susan.bigelow307@gmail.com for more information.
I visited with the folks at Sheridan County Public Health recently. They are so knowledgeable and helpful. What I found out is that there is so much to know to navigate the system to receive assistance.
Our Sheridan County Public Health said people are proud and independent. The goal is to create a safe environment in the home. There is an assessment that can help determine your level of assistance needed depending on your ability to care for yourself physically and mentally.
The Wyoming Department of Health has Waiver Programs that are a part of Wyoming Medicaid. These waivers differ from traditional Medicaid. There are some qualifying factors such as age, income, and disabilities — whether physical or mental. Waivers are designed for those who prefer long term care services and support in the home or community, rather than in an institution.
The assessment and approval process takes 60 to 90 days to determine eligibility.
For more information, you may call Sheridan County Public Health at 307-672-5169.
Sometimes, as we age, we may overestimate the ability to care for ourselves and minimize any deficits such as getting around — at home or in town. The goal is to thrive at home, not to fail. As we age, staying at home is a common goal. Everyone has a different situation. Socialization among older adults may significantly decrease risks of depression. According to AARP, one-in-five Americans 65 and older are socially isolated.
This public health epidemic affects more than 8 million people.
Caregivers may be a spouse, children and family and friends. These caregivers may need assistance and care for themselves. The goal is to create a network of care. “Wrap around services” helps a senior in need to remain in the community for the long term. Caregivers may benefit from a variety of services including respite so that, perhaps, the caregiver may go to the grocery store. There are several homecare agencies in the Sheridan area. Some offer housekeeping services while others provide personal hands-on care.
The following is a famous quote by former first lady Rosalynn Carter, “there are only four kinds of people in the world: those that have been caregivers, those that are caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers.”
Amy Poeschl-Wyatt, BSN, RN, is an AARP volunteer in Sheridan.