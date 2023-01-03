“Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude. Gratitude is the completion of thankfulness. Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts.”
— Henry Frederic Amiel
As I sit quietly reflecting on this beautiful day (Christmas) I’m reminded over and over of how grateful I am for the opportunities we have even with all the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Today was no exception. Our morning started out by attending a beautiful church service. I looked around and saw many friends I had not seen for a long time.
One caregiver friend was recording the sermon on her cellphone for her husband who wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons. That cellphone allowed her to bring the sermon to him. She was happy to do this for him and how grateful he must have been to be able to hear the same message his wife heard on Christmas morning.
After the service, many of us went into the church hall to enjoy fresh baked cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice, renew old friendships and make new ones. We ended up sitting with the caregiver friend who had recorded the church service for her husband. At the same table was another couple who we had golfed with for many years, years ago. Both are caregivers for one another now. I visited with another dear caregiver friend. She has a 24/7 job of caring for her husband with advanced dementia. He no longer has the ability to carry any type of conversation. I greet him as “hey cowboy” and he smiles and jabbers on and on.
I agree with everything he says and I know it is our smiles that allow us to communicate. My husband won a stuffed animal therapy dog at an Alzheimer’s Conference earlier this year. We gave the dog to this family not only to help entertain him but to help the caregiver catch a break too. His wife reports he is really warming up to the dog and it is providing a service for both of them.
This past week, six members from our AARP Community Action Team gathered at the VA auditorium to help wrap gifts for our veterans who are patients at the Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
It was an honor to do this for these men and women who have served our country. I visualized them on Christmas morning unwrapping gifts and reading card after card. We all had a sense of gratitude for the opportunity to do something for our veterans.
Practicing gratitude has incredible effects, from improving our mental health to boosting our relationships with others. For several years I’ve kept a Gratitude Jar. At the end of each day, I write one thing I am grateful for on that day. It can be something as simple as enjoying a favorite cup of coffee, a walk, taking time to read, a good meal or anything else that brought me joy.
I’ve made and given Gratitude Jars as gifts because I think they make a real positive difference in our lives.
Start one for yourself in the new year. Cut up small strips of paper, large enough to jot down a few words of what you were grateful for that day. Date it and drop it into your Gratitude Jar. Months later reach in and take out a strip of paper and read it. You will be surprised that on such and such date you were grateful for something as simple as a beautiful sunny day — and it will make you smile.
I leave you with a quote a friend recently posted and I loved:
“Among the things you can give and still keep are your word, a smile and a grateful heart.”
— Zig Ziglar
See the AARP Family Caregiving site for information, tools and resources for caring for a loved one at aarp.org/caregiving or call 877-333-5885.