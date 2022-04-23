The culture of craft is as quintessentially Wyoming as long days on the ranch, bucking broncs and snow-capped peaks. Sheridan County is home to a vast spectrum of craftsfolk, including world-renowned leather crafters, brewers, metalsmiths, carpenters, chefs, sculptors, painters and writers — maverick artisans that are often celebrated for their steadfast belief in the relevance of craft in a world where design and aesthetic are increasingly influenced by technology, media and instant distribution.
These craftsfolk draw people from around the world to our community, and my team is gearing up to shine a spotlight on them like never before.
Our new multimedia campaign is titled "Craft is King," and is an opportunity for us to lean into what makes Sheridan the craft capital of Wyoming — our community has an unparalleled number of makers, artists and artisans working at the top of their game in a variety of fields. Some of these individuals are globally known — Jim Jackson is an icon in the field of leather craft, and Tom Balding is a household name in the silversmithing industry.
Others have been quietly mastering their craft for years — Kevin Willey handcrafts some of the most stunning knives in the world; fashion designer Jesse Smith's Western Grace has become the most revered outpost for bespoke women and men's clothing in all of Wyoming; the list goes on and on (and we can’t wait to share it with you).
When most folk think craft, they think of beer, wine and spirits — and so it follows that Sheridan is home to three breweries, a distillery, a winery and a namesake brew that was recently reintroduced to the world (thank you, Sheridan Beer Co.). But Sheridan County is more than an ale tale — we're home to culinary hotspots like Cottonwood Kitchen + Home and Verdello; both host engaging cooking classes and regular tastings.
This is just a taste of what we have planned as we unveil this program. Our full campaign will include traditional and digital advertising material but also short films, podcasts, essays, photo galleries and much more.
One way that you can celebrate craft this spring is by visiting The Brinton Museum. From May 12 through Sept. 5, The Brinton Museum will showcase Master Leather Carving from North America and Japan, with work by Jackson, Barry King and a host of visiting Japanese and American artists. Some of these Japanese masters work in the “Sheridan style,” while others have cultivated distinct signatures in a medium that has evolved along with the western frontier itself.
In the words of Jim Jackson, “the focus and intention of this exhibit is to give insight and recognition to the valuable and influential artistic exchange between distinctly different cultures. By comparing the floral designs, tooling methods and carving styles that embody this leatherwork, we have an opportunity to visualize how creative ideas are reshaped.”
The show is an opportunity for the public to witness artists at the peak of their creative powers, and should provide a glimpse at some of the ways Sheridan craftsfolk have made a lasting impact on our cultural identity.