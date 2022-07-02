Summer is in full swing in downtown Sheridan!
Thank you all that attended the first 3rd Thursday a couple of weeks ago. Join us for the next 3rd Thursday July 21 from 5-9 p.m. to enjoy some food, fun and listen to The Two Tracks perform on the main stage.
The downtown Sheridan Farmers Market will kick off its season July 7 from 5-7 p.m. on Grinnell Plaza. Market vendors range from selling local produce, baked goods, free range meats, farm fresh eggs, artisan crafts and honey. The market will have a music lineup for the summer, please check the Sheridan Farmers Market Facebook page for a complete list.
After a two-year hiatus, we are delighted to bring back the First People’s Pow Wow at The Historic Sheridan Inn immediately following the Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade. Make sure to attend and watch hundreds of Native American dancers, dressed in full regalia, perform traditional ceremonial dances on the front lawn of the Sheridan Inn.
Join us July 31 at 4:30 p.m. as DSA proudly partners with The Flying H Polo Club and the Skey Johnston Family to bring you the “Highest Rated Polo Game” in the U.S. this summer. The Goose Creek Polo Cup will be taking place at the Flying H Polo Club — adjacent to the Big Horn Equestrian Center. This event provides a great opportunity for the public to enjoy an afternoon of polo with family and friends. Kicking off the event will be a kids foot race. A professional and an amateur calcutta will take place, as well as a champagne divot stomp.
Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. This unique experience gives our community the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best (highest rated) polo horses and players with the spectacular Bighorn Mountains as the backdrop.
Mark your calendars for the annual Crazy Days on historic downtown Main Street, which will be taking place Aug. 4-6. This year's theme is beach party. Downtown retailers will be discounting much of their prior year’s inventory to get ready for fall and holiday shipments arriving soon. Weather permitting, there will be sidewalk sales as well as inside discounts that are the lowest offered throughout the year.